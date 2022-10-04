ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

macaronikid.com

Macaroni Pets of the Week, October 7, 2022

Chaos is all smiles! This happy, 2-year-old boy is all wiggles and muscle – weighing in at 66 pounds! Chaos knows basic commends but will need to continue additional training and reinforcement in his new home. Luckily, HSTC offers a wonderful 6-week basic obedience training to help him on his journey. Chaos would love an active home where he can run and play.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’

The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22

I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Dave and the Wave Entertain at Friday Fest, October 7, 2022

Join Main Street Fort Pierce as they host Friday Fest on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM (weather permitting). Friday Fest, the longest running street party on the Treasure Coast, is a FREE community event that features live music, arts & crafts, children's activities, and local vendors. It also offers FREE parking in the parking garage. Organizers do ask that visitors not bring pets or coolers to the event.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 5

On September 30, 2022, all of the alligators in Florida got a little sigh of relief as the great gator hunter, Jim Wright left for new hunting grounds. Born in Miami (you know, close to all of the swamps), he moved to Vero Beach when he was three, where he grew up. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, before becoming a Certified General Contractor and starting his own business, Jim Wright Construction. After success in construction, he ventured into the cattle business. Eventually after being drug to many rodeos as support crew, he became a pretty handy team roper.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

