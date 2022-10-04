Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and More Celebrities Against Ye's Latest Tactics
Ever since Ye AKA Kanye West wore and promoted “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts at the YZY SZN 9 showcase and bullied stylist and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Gigi Hadid and more are taking a stance against his actions. For starters,...
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
Hypebae
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
Hypebae
'Vogue' Releases Statement of Support for Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
In the latest instalment of what’s wrong with Kanye West, the rapper recently went after Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of unhinged posts where he dubs her “not a fashion person.”. Since Ye’s posts, readers have been urging the magazine to stand for their employee in...
Hypebae
"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look
Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion's "Kool-Aid" Red Hair Is on Brand for the Texas Hottie
One thing one must know about Megan Thee Stallion is that she knows how to work a new hair color or wig install. The musician’s latest vibrant “Kool-Aid” red color brings out those decadent fall vibes. The texas hottie took to her Instagram to show off her...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae
Simon Porte Jacquemus Says He Almost Joined a Big Fashion House
Simon Porte Jacquemus has become one of today’s most influential names in fashion, having built his buzzy eponymous brand Jacquemus from the ground up. With more fashion companies tapping young designers to helm their brands, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the creative joined a major label.
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
Hypebae
Here's How Jisoo of BLACKPINK Got Ready for the Dior SS23 Show
Alongside her bandmate Jennie, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was one of Paris Fashion Week‘s most anticipated guests as the K-pop star headed to the City of Light for Dior‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show. In a YouTube video, the South Korean musician took fans on a trip behind the scenes as...
Hypebae
Rihanna Reveals How She Feels About Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Nearly two weeks after Rihanna iconically announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she finally revealed how she feels about her highly anticipated performance. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told a TMZ reporter while shopping at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Tuesday, October 4. The...
Hypebae
Jared Leto Will Play Karl Lagerfeld in New Biopic on the Late Designer
Jared Leto will be portraying Karl Lagerfeld in a new film dedicated to the late designer. The House of Karl Lagerfeld has joined forces with the actor’s production company Paradox to create the movie, which will be titled Karl Lagerfeld. Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sebastien Jondeau, who have all worked at the fashion house for an extended time, will serve as executive producers.
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Hypebae
5 Times Raf Simons Showed Love for British Culture on the Runway
Ahead of Raf Simons‘ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will be showcased in London on October 13 for the very first time, Hypebae looks back at the Belgian fashion designer’s upward career and explores the interdisciplinary affinity between Simons’ quintessential designs and the zeitgeist of British culture. Since starting his cutting-edge menswear line, Simons has incorporated elements of British new-wave music, youth subcultures and underground scenes into an industry-defining range of styles, shapes and symbols. “It’s been a dream for a while to show in London – a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” announced Simons in a press release.
Hypebae
Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming for Second Season of 'And Just Like That...'
And Just Like That… , the Sex and the City spin-off that everyone seems to have a love-hate relationship with, is returning with a second season. Sarah Jessica Parker and her castmate Kristin Davis were spotted for the first time on set, giving fans a glimpse of what the sophomore installment will look like.
Hypebae
Veneda Carter is Stepping into a New Creative Era and Plans To Make It Bolder Than Ever
Veneda Carter’s recent collaboration with Timberland sent waves across the fashion scene when it premiered earlier this month. Infusing a ‘90s aesthetic with the brand’s classic 6-inch boot, the Danish creative designed two new silhouettes that encapsulate her striking style whilst speaking to the fashion-conscious wearer. Best...
Hypebae
Angelina Jolie States Brad Pitt "Choked" and "Struck" Children in Court Documents
Angelina Jolie detailed abuse allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt in recent court documents, which were filed as part of a legal battle over a winery the former couple once owned together. According to The New York Times, Jolie stated in the papers that there was one incident that happened on a private plane in 2016, which eventually led to their divorce.
Hypebae
Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign
Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
