Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
Hypebae

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
Hypebae

"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look

Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive

Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae

Rihanna Reveals How She Feels About Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nearly two weeks after Rihanna iconically announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she finally revealed how she feels about her highly anticipated performance. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told a TMZ reporter while shopping at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Tuesday, October 4. The...
Hypebae

Jared Leto Will Play Karl Lagerfeld in New Biopic on the Late Designer

Jared Leto will be portraying Karl Lagerfeld in a new film dedicated to the late designer. The House of Karl Lagerfeld has joined forces with the actor’s production company Paradox to create the movie, which will be titled Karl Lagerfeld. Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sebastien Jondeau, who have all worked at the fashion house for an extended time, will serve as executive producers.
Hypebae

5 Times Raf Simons Showed Love for British Culture on the Runway

Ahead of Raf Simons‘ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will be showcased in London on October 13 for the very first time, Hypebae looks back at the Belgian fashion designer’s upward career and explores the interdisciplinary affinity between Simons’ quintessential designs and the zeitgeist of British culture. Since starting his cutting-edge menswear line, Simons has incorporated elements of British new-wave music, youth subcultures and underground scenes into an industry-defining range of styles, shapes and symbols. “It’s been a dream for a while to show in London – a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” announced Simons in a press release.
Hypebae

Angelina Jolie States Brad Pitt "Choked" and "Struck" Children in Court Documents

Angelina Jolie detailed abuse allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt in recent court documents, which were filed as part of a legal battle over a winery the former couple once owned together. According to The New York Times, Jolie stated in the papers that there was one incident that happened on a private plane in 2016, which eventually led to their divorce.
Hypebae

Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign

Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
