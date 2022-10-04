There are few things Dua Lipa loves more than an aesthetic throwback — she even built an entire studio album and world tour around the concept. But while her music is largely centered on the bombastic beats of the disco era (for now, anyway), her beauty and fashion penchants are just a bit closer to modernity. All summer and fall, Lipa’s been teasing looks equally suited for a legendary supermodel as a pop princess, and her latest might be the most overt. Dua Lipa’s bun with bangs, paired with a vintage Versace gown, is straight out of the supermodel playbook in the best way. Created for George and Amal Clooney’s high-profile charity gala, the high-swept, loosely-wrapped bun is reminiscent of styles seen on ‘90s-era supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — albeit with a modern twist in the form of piecey side-bangs.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO