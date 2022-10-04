Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
Kate Hudson’s Floral Dress Included A Low-Key Sultry Element
You can always count on Kate Hudson to pull off the sleekest red carpet looks. Take one glance at the actor’s file and you’ll immediately get inspired by her fresh-off-the-runway ensembles and the clever, intentional use of statement accessories like thigh-high patent leather boots. Now, the actor just added another imitable formal look to her style portfolio. To attend the premiere screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Hudson wore a floral dress from ERDEM’s Resort 2023 range. Her dazzling gown was not only covered in leafy green and floral embroidery, but also featured pink crystal accents on top of the needlework.
thezoereport.com
Kaia Gerber Loves This Celine Bag Because It’s So Easy To Wear
Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.
thezoereport.com
Cate Blanchett’s Knee-High Boots Will Spice Up Any Look, Pronto
When it comes to her style choices, more often than not, Cate Blanchett errs on the modest side. The Australian actor rarely shows her skin, only sporting sleeveless pieces and plunging necklines every now and then. Still, those who keep an eye on her public appearances can attest that her style is anything but boring; her outfits always have that sartorial zing. For example, earlier this week, Blanchett wore red patent knee-high boots as she left the Good Morning America studios in New York City — and the radiant shoes immediately livened up her OOTD. (The actor is currently in town to promote her forthcoming film, Tár, that premieres on Oct. 7.)
thezoereport.com
Your Definitive Guide To Spring 2023’s Best Handbags
Make no mistake, a handbag is the proverbial cherry atop any great outfit. The design you choose — small or large, statement or sleek — has the power to transform or uplift the rest of your clothes. To really enhance one’s wardrobe, a full selection of purses, totes, and clutches is needed, and the Spring/Summer 2023 runway bag trends are a reflection of that fact. Designers aren’t simply honing in on a single silhouette or color, but instead, getting creative with options for all occasions.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton's Yellow Dress Is So Perfectly Fall
Someway, somehow, newly appointed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton always manages to nail seasonal dressing, even in those tricky in-between periods. On Oct 5, in her first solo appearance since assuming her new title, the royal proved she was the Princess of transitional outfits as well, donning a vibrant yellow Karen Millen midi dress that, at first glance read very summer. However, a closer look at the ensemble and you see it’s actually very fall-appropriate, especially considering the manner in which it’s styled.
thezoereport.com
Dua Lipa’s Updo Is The ‘90s Supermodel Way To Do Night-Out Hair
There are few things Dua Lipa loves more than an aesthetic throwback — she even built an entire studio album and world tour around the concept. But while her music is largely centered on the bombastic beats of the disco era (for now, anyway), her beauty and fashion penchants are just a bit closer to modernity. All summer and fall, Lipa’s been teasing looks equally suited for a legendary supermodel as a pop princess, and her latest might be the most overt. Dua Lipa’s bun with bangs, paired with a vintage Versace gown, is straight out of the supermodel playbook in the best way. Created for George and Amal Clooney’s high-profile charity gala, the high-swept, loosely-wrapped bun is reminiscent of styles seen on ‘90s-era supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — albeit with a modern twist in the form of piecey side-bangs.
thezoereport.com
Megan Fox & Selena Gomez Gave This Versatile Nail Shade Their Stamp Of Approval
Has a Spirit Halloween store taken over every vacancy on your block yet? If not, give it a week — we’re firmly in spooky season, and it’s time to celebrate. Every year, the first several days of October feel like a collective sigh of relief. The summer heat’s finally burned off, heaps of parties are on the horizon, and nails get to play with every deep, fall-friendly manicure shade out there. This October, dark blue nails are taking over, even edging out black nail polish as the go-to color of the season. It’s partially due to just how alluring the shade is in general, but more so thanks to the color’s mass appeal and easy wearability. While many worry about black nail polish veering too on-the-nose, witchy, or stark, dark blue, midnight blue, and navy fills the void and adds a celestial, night sky-inspired twist.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
thezoereport.com
Rachel Zoe Debuts New Podcast, ‘Climbing In Heels’
Rachel Zoe is taking her position as a fashion and lifestyle authority to the next level with her latest venture, her new podcast, Climbing in Heels, which debuted on Oct. 6. In the weekly podcast, she speaks openly with like-minded female entrepreneurs across various industries. There’s something for everyone, as the women are all at different stages of their lives and work in a variety of industries, including health and wellness, fashion, education, business, and more.
