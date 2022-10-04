You may have seen some users on TikTok reference the term 14643, but what does this seemingly random string of numbers mean? Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is full of different slang terms and acronyms that have built up over time, including both phrases that have originated on the short-form video platform, and phrases that have been around on the internet for a long time.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO