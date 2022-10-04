ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

dexerto.com

TikToker goes viral after presumably uncovering Kylie Jenner’s secret baby name

After scouring the internet and looking through trademarks, a TikToker believes they discovered Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name by analyzing trends in the data. Kylie Jenner had a baby on February 2, 2022, but kept the baby’s name a secret from the public. Though she originally named the newborn Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner later announced they are changing the baby’s name, but have yet to reveal it to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
dexerto.com

What does 14643 mean on TikTok?

You may have seen some users on TikTok reference the term 14643, but what does this seemingly random string of numbers mean? Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is full of different slang terms and acronyms that have built up over time, including both phrases that have originated on the short-form video platform, and phrases that have been around on the internet for a long time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Andor Episode 5 review: Star Wars writing has never been this good

Andor Episode 5 solidifies the show’s best qualities: its methodical pace; its conscious, affecting writing; and a palpable atmosphere of dread and hope, swirling together. My eyes and ears have grown attuned to the search for Easter eggs, cameos, and fan-pleasing teasing. But with each installment, Andor feels like its own quiet rebellion against the Star Wars content machine.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Henry Cavill returns as Superman in Black Adam, leaker claims

The rumors may be true: according to a leaker, Henry Cavill has returned as Superman and will reprise his role in Black Adam. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Video Game
dexerto.com

MrBeast hangs up on iShowSpeed after FaceTime call gets strange

YouTube stars MrBeast and iShowSpeed got together for an unexpected FaceTime call — but MrBeast bounced after things got a bit wild. iShowSpeed dominated the competition at the recent Sidemen Charity football match in September, thoroughly trouncing rival YouTuber KSI in spite of a close loss for his team, the All-Stars.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 review: Family, crime, and comedic gold

Spy x Family Season 2 is here, and starting off with a bang – the first episode of the new season sets high standards for the series moving forward. The second season of Spy x Family is here, only a couple of months after season 1’s debut. As a series, Spy x Family went viral, gaining massive popularity and creating excitement around the show’s progress.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Spider-Man 4: Jacob Batalon “isn’t hoping” for the sequel

Fans may be hoping for Spider-Man 4 in the future, but one star of the Marvel franchise, Jacob Batalon, isn’t on the same page. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the sixth biggest box office hit in the world, as it took the world by storm during its initial run last year.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

iShowSpeed in disbelief as his PC gets ‘hacked’ live on stream

YouTube streamer iShowSpeed let his PC get ‘hacked’ while broadcasting in a clip so bizarre and hilarious it could only come from the American 17-year-old. iShowSpeed, despite his youth and relative newness in the world of content creation and live streaming, has rapidly become one of the internet’s biggest names.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch

Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event

An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”

Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Werewolf by Night: Bloodstone in Marvel, explained

Werewolf by Night introduces the Bloodstone family and their eponymous artifact to the MCU – so, let’s break down who they are and why that stone is important in the Marvel universe. Werewolf by Night is the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation to hit Disney+. It’s not a...
COMICS
dexerto.com

Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge

A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
VIDEO GAMES

