Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Scump weighs in on Nadia’s Warzone cheating drama: “She’s thriving”
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has weighed in on the ongoing Warzone cheating accusations being levelled at streamer Nadia, claiming she is handling it like a “genius.”. The Warzone hacking accusations being thrown the way of streamer Nadia have dominated the community’s discourse in recent...
dexerto.com
NELK Boys’ Kyle blast Bob Menery over “lies” about owed money from FULL SEND
NELK Boys’ Kyle Forgeard has hit back at Bob Menery’s claims regarding his exit from the FULL SEND Podcast, claiming that the former host is not owed any money and is fully paid up. Over the last couple of years, YouTube has become home to plenty of messy...
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral after presumably uncovering Kylie Jenner’s secret baby name
After scouring the internet and looking through trademarks, a TikToker believes they discovered Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name by analyzing trends in the data. Kylie Jenner had a baby on February 2, 2022, but kept the baby’s name a secret from the public. Though she originally named the newborn Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner later announced they are changing the baby’s name, but have yet to reveal it to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight fan cinematic trumps Blizzard’s original
Twitch star Asmongold was shocked when he discovered a fan cinematic for WoW Dragonflight that ex claimed was better than the original made by Blizzard Entertainment. Although Asmongold has been around the World of Warcraft community for over ten years, even he is stunned by what he comes across from time to time.
dexerto.com
What does 14643 mean on TikTok?
You may have seen some users on TikTok reference the term 14643, but what does this seemingly random string of numbers mean? Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is full of different slang terms and acronyms that have built up over time, including both phrases that have originated on the short-form video platform, and phrases that have been around on the internet for a long time.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 5 review: Star Wars writing has never been this good
Andor Episode 5 solidifies the show’s best qualities: its methodical pace; its conscious, affecting writing; and a palpable atmosphere of dread and hope, swirling together. My eyes and ears have grown attuned to the search for Easter eggs, cameos, and fan-pleasing teasing. But with each installment, Andor feels like its own quiet rebellion against the Star Wars content machine.
dexerto.com
Henry Cavill returns as Superman in Black Adam, leaker claims
The rumors may be true: according to a leaker, Henry Cavill has returned as Superman and will reprise his role in Black Adam. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
MrBeast hangs up on iShowSpeed after FaceTime call gets strange
YouTube stars MrBeast and iShowSpeed got together for an unexpected FaceTime call — but MrBeast bounced after things got a bit wild. iShowSpeed dominated the competition at the recent Sidemen Charity football match in September, thoroughly trouncing rival YouTuber KSI in spite of a close loss for his team, the All-Stars.
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI’s Nina Kosaka opens up on being Ethyria’s ‘black sheep’ at debut
NIJISANJI’s EN VTuber group Ethyria is celebrating their first anniversary, and the four of them have been reflecting on the last year. This included Nina Kosaka opening up about being the ‘black sheep’ at debut, but growing into her role as Ethyria’s ‘mom’ and bonding with her genmates.
dexerto.com
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 review: Family, crime, and comedic gold
Spy x Family Season 2 is here, and starting off with a bang – the first episode of the new season sets high standards for the series moving forward. The second season of Spy x Family is here, only a couple of months after season 1’s debut. As a series, Spy x Family went viral, gaining massive popularity and creating excitement around the show’s progress.
dexerto.com
Hololive’s Airani Iofifteen praised for incorporating sign language into 3D debut
Hololive star Airani Iofifteen has been praised for incorporating sign language into her 3D debut. The star sung a song by Japanese band HANDSIGN, rehearsing the song’s lyrics in sign so deaf viewers could enjoy the experience — and she plans on doing more in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Spider-Man 4: Jacob Batalon “isn’t hoping” for the sequel
Fans may be hoping for Spider-Man 4 in the future, but one star of the Marvel franchise, Jacob Batalon, isn’t on the same page. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the sixth biggest box office hit in the world, as it took the world by storm during its initial run last year.
dexerto.com
iShowSpeed in disbelief as his PC gets ‘hacked’ live on stream
YouTube streamer iShowSpeed let his PC get ‘hacked’ while broadcasting in a clip so bizarre and hilarious it could only come from the American 17-year-old. iShowSpeed, despite his youth and relative newness in the world of content creation and live streaming, has rapidly become one of the internet’s biggest names.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch
Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event
An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
dexerto.com
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
dexerto.com
Tsukumo Sana leaves heartfelt messages for Hololive stars in Minecraft tower
Sana is eternal, and the graduated Hololive star will be remembered as such. Tsukumo Sana won the hearts of her Council genmates, as well as fans, even after her departure by leaving heartfelt messages in the group’s Minecraft server. Tsukumo Sana’s graduation from Hololive is still a raw moment...
dexerto.com
Werewolf by Night: Bloodstone in Marvel, explained
Werewolf by Night introduces the Bloodstone family and their eponymous artifact to the MCU – so, let’s break down who they are and why that stone is important in the Marvel universe. Werewolf by Night is the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation to hit Disney+. It’s not a...
dexerto.com
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge
A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
Comments / 0