ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Don’t be tossed around by Hurricane Ian scams

By Sheila Stogsdill
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vytCW_0iLieXEb00

While the four-state area of northwest Arkansas, northeast Oklahoma, southwest Kansas and southeast Missouri is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can be sucked into hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers.

When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, an individual’s personal information, or both.

Disaster and charity fraud can come in many forms, from emails and social media posts, to crowdfunding platforms and cold calls.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim of charity or disaster fraud.

  • Do your homework when it comes to donations. Research charity reviews online, state regulators of charities, and charity reports and ratings via the Better Business Bureau.
  • Give to established charities or groups whose work you know and trust.
  • Never make charitable donations by gift card or wire transfer. Credit cards are safer.
  • After donating, be sure to review your financial accounts to ensure additional funds are not deducted or charged.
  • Don’t believe your caller ID. Scammers often spoof agency phone numbers. It is always best to research the organization’s telephone number and call directly to verify. Do not be pressured or rushed to donate. If so, it may be a scam.
  • Do not click on links from sources you don’t know. These could be attempts to download viruses onto your computer or cell phone. Manually type out links instead of clicking on them.
  • Be wary of charity names which sound very similar to well-known charities, as well as email addresses which are not consistent with the charity soliciting donations.
  • Check the charity’s website URL—most legitimate charity organization websites use .org, not .com.
  • Government workers are required to carry official identification and show it if requested. Closely scrutinize any ID you see and call the agency directly to confirm a worker’s identity if you are unsure.
  • Do not give out personal information without confirming the legitimacy of the person contacting you.

If you think you are a victim of disaster or charity fraud, report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or online at the Department of Justice National Center for Disaster Fraud . You can also report suspicious email solicitations or fraudulent websites to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Online Scams#Caller Id#Credit Card#Hurricane Ian
showmeprogress.com

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KYTV

Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?

Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy