Manchester, NH

Milford Cabinet

Former Wilton National Bank building has new owner, occupant

WILTON – A gold pocket watch was once the traditional gift for a retiree or a graduate as well as a token of appreciation by a company, and they tell a kind of history. Many of them were American mad, but most are now made elsewhere. Micah Tasker loves...
WILTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Rare coin and currency expo returns to Doubletree Hilton Oct. 14-15

MANCHESTER, NH – A semi-annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm St., for two days, Friday Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 and, brought to you by EBW Promotions, LLC. The show features over 200 tables and more than 100 dealers...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
tewksburycarnation.org

Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!

Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
TEWKSBURY, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Grocery Hunt: Revisiting the spice rack

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look spices requested by our readers last year and how the prices have changed. All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history

It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Calef Road Fire Station closing for reconstruction as of Friday

Engine 9 personnel will be relocated to Station 7 on Somerville Street during reconstruction and will be posting in their normal response area as much as possible, with no expected reduction of services or personnel. Anyone with questions is asked to call Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin at 603-669-2256.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a Woodsy, Enchanting Oasis

Self care is having a serious moment and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental well being is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
nerej.com

Farley and Bacon of SVN Masiello broker $6.6 million sale of 75 acres

Hudson, NH Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial completed the $6.6 million sale of 161 Lowell Rd. to Lowell Road Property Owner DE, LLC. The buyer was represented by David Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company. The 75-acre parcel, located off the newly constructed Friars Dr., is...
HUDSON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

