Milford Cabinet
Former Wilton National Bank building has new owner, occupant
WILTON – A gold pocket watch was once the traditional gift for a retiree or a graduate as well as a token of appreciation by a company, and they tell a kind of history. Many of them were American mad, but most are now made elsewhere. Micah Tasker loves...
manchesterinklink.com
Rare coin and currency expo returns to Doubletree Hilton Oct. 14-15
MANCHESTER, NH – A semi-annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm St., for two days, Friday Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 and, brought to you by EBW Promotions, LLC. The show features over 200 tables and more than 100 dealers...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner
Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On Now!
Residents have noticed a number of Tree House delivery trucks outside the new pickup location, along with one of the owners scouting progress. A long weekend would be ideal to spring a soft opening … and in fact, the company has! CLICK HERE. Meanwhile, Starbucks has patio furniture out...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
manchesterinklink.com
Grocery Hunt: Revisiting the spice rack
Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look spices requested by our readers last year and how the prices have changed. All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link,...
Neighbors chip in to help Berwick couple rebuild their home and business
BERWICK, Maine — Michele Sturgis waved her hands with excitement as the big crane lifted the first heavy roof truss into place. It was the next big step, and a step closer, to having a new home. It's been a long, two-year wait. Michele and Arron Sturgis had a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation
CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
nhbr.com
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
manchesterinklink.com
Calef Road Fire Station closing for reconstruction as of Friday
Engine 9 personnel will be relocated to Station 7 on Somerville Street during reconstruction and will be posting in their normal response area as much as possible, with no expected reduction of services or personnel. Anyone with questions is asked to call Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin at 603-669-2256.
Dover, NH, Café Keeps Good Vibes, Incredible Food, & Roots Name
The post on Facebook was heartbreaking. Kaley Rae Fellows posted on her business page that she was looking for a new owner to take over her plant-based café. You could feel the anguish in her writing. She didn't want to sell the café, and didn't make the decision hastily, but it was time.
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a Woodsy, Enchanting Oasis
Self care is having a serious moment and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental well being is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Oct. 6-13: NH Film Festival, Milford Pumpkin Fest, mushroom foraging and more
MANCHESTER, NH – October is here! The leaves are turning and many areas will soon be peaking with fall foliage. View the Fall Foliage map and our list of many family fun events happening in the region. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community...
laconiadailysun.com
CBD manufacturing in Belmont: Clearly Balanced Days makes a mission out of natural relief
BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD. The company, which began in a home basement and is...
nerej.com
Farley and Bacon of SVN Masiello broker $6.6 million sale of 75 acres
Hudson, NH Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial completed the $6.6 million sale of 161 Lowell Rd. to Lowell Road Property Owner DE, LLC. The buyer was represented by David Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company. The 75-acre parcel, located off the newly constructed Friars Dr., is...
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
