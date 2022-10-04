Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Hampshire high school raise ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
WMUR.com
Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three months ago, a group of would-be health care workers attended a job fair. Wednesday night, they graduated and will soon help lessen the critical shortages in the medical field. Graduates include medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants. Done through the state’s community...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester policing concept recognized by national report
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A national report released by the Addiction Policy Forum has named a practice begun in Manchester as one of the key strategies at the local and state level to address the country’s opioid epidemic. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is a joint project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery. WMUR has chosen not to show the photo.
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
WMUR.com
NH rail trail supporters upset with new plan diverting trail around Exit 4A
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When it's complete someday, the Granite State Rail Trail will be 120 miles long, winding from Salem through Concord and out to Lebanon. But with more than half the trail finished, some aren't happy with the current plans for one section of it. The trails through...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation
CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a Woodsy and Enchanting Oasis
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Self care is having a serious moment, and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
businessnhmagazine.com
Invisible Walls: Entrepreneurs Find Opportunity in Manchester’s Center City
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories about how zoning affects communities and creates inequities. They are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. More stories in this series can be found at BusinessNHmagazine.com and collaborativenh.org. Amjad Rana, owner of Seven Days Market.
high-profile.com
Mass General Brigham Celebrates New Integrated Care Center
Salem, NH – Mass General Brigham has opened a new, state-of-the-art Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village in Salem, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Approximately 200 attendees recently attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new...
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
manchesterinklink.com
Handy Water Works employee sparks citywide “Adopt-a-Plaque” restoration program in time for Veterans Day
MANCHESTER, NH – One day Philip Croasdale, director of Manchester Water Works, noticed a tarnished veteran’s marker for Sgt. Robert W. Lewis near the pumping station at Massabesic Street and Mammoth Road. He asked watershed patrol officer Jason Ientile, the department’s Jack-of-all-trades who’s been with Water Works for...
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Oct. 6-13: NH Film Festival, Milford Pumpkin Fest, mushroom foraging and more
MANCHESTER, NH – October is here! The leaves are turning and many areas will soon be peaking with fall foliage. View the Fall Foliage map and our list of many family fun events happening in the region. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
high-profile.com
Construction Completed at SIG SAUER Experience Center
Epping, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed construction of the SIG SAUER Experience Center in Epping. The 2-story, 40,500sf facility of structural steel and load-bearing masonry with a structural steel roof includes a 6,000sf SIG SAUER Flagship retail showroom, state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges, a high-tech interactive SIG SAUER Museum depicting the history of SIG SAUER and a one-of-a-kind educational experience for SIG SAUER products, a members-only Club 1751 lounge, conference and events facility, and corporate office space.
manchesterinklink.com
Rare coin and currency expo returns to Doubletree Hilton Oct. 14-15
MANCHESTER, NH – A semi-annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm St., for two days, Friday Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 and, brought to you by EBW Promotions, LLC. The show features over 200 tables and more than 100 dealers...
Comments / 0