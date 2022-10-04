ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KPVI Newschannel 6

State treasurer candidates offer opposing views for office

JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future

In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast

A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector

(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

T&D EDITORIAL: If you plan to vote, Friday could be crucial

If you plan to vote in the November general election and are not registered, the clock is ticking. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Sunday, Oct. 9. The 30-day registration requirement is not new, even though many South Carolinians will be voting ahead of Election Day.
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration

(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
SALTVILLE, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

10 of the most expensive states to live in

New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Economist: 'Basket full of good news" for northwest Louisiana four-parish area

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

