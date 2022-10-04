Dolly Parton Mourns ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn After Her Death: ‘I Miss Her Dearly’

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Manuel Nauta/Nurphoto/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton mourned the passing of her friend and “sister” Loretta Lynn with a touching tribute on Tuesday, October 4. The musical icon, 76, recounted the many years they spent together as stars of the country music business, and said that the two were incredibly close after the many years they each spent in Nashville together.

Dolly’s message was short and memorialized the singer, who passed away at 90 on Tuesday. “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville & she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” she wrote.

The country singer’s death from natural causes was announced by her rep. They said that she was surrounded by her children when she passed. Her family asked for privacy following her death, but released a statement sharing that she had died. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they said. Loretta and her late husband Oliver had six children together, four of whom are still alive.

Besides being amazing friends, Dolly and Loretta collaborated together on the 1993 record Honky Tonk Angels, along with Tammy Wynette, who passed away in 1998. The album featured the three women singing a number of classic country standards together, including the hit “Silver Threads and Gold Needles.”

When Loretta celebrated her 90th birthday back in April, Dolly participated in a tribute video along with other iconic singers like Carole King, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood to celebrate. At the end of the video, Dolly sang “Happy Birthday,” and finished with her own line, “We will always love you.”

Tons of country music stars mourned Loretta’s passing on Tuesday, including Dolly’s younger sister Stella, who shared a photo of the two of them together with a moving message for the late singer. “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel,” she tweeted.