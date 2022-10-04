ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dolly Parton Mourns ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn After Her Death: ‘I Miss Her Dearly’

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1sWa_0iLicQz600
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Manuel Nauta/Nurphoto/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton mourned the passing of her friend and “sister” Loretta Lynn with a touching tribute on Tuesday, October 4. The musical icon, 76, recounted the many years they spent together as stars of the country music business, and said that the two were incredibly close after the many years they each spent in Nashville together.

Dolly’s message was short and memorialized the singer, who passed away at 90 on Tuesday. “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville & she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” she wrote.

The country singer’s death from natural causes was announced by her rep. They said that she was surrounded by her children when she passed. Her family asked for privacy following her death, but released a statement sharing that she had died. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they said. Loretta and her late husband Oliver had six children together, four of whom are still alive.

Besides being amazing friends, Dolly and Loretta collaborated together on the 1993 record Honky Tonk Angels, along with Tammy Wynette, who passed away in 1998. The album featured the three women singing a number of classic country standards together, including the hit “Silver Threads and Gold Needles.”

When Loretta celebrated her 90th birthday back in April, Dolly participated in a tribute video along with other iconic singers like Carole King, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood to celebrate. At the end of the video, Dolly sang “Happy Birthday,” and finished with her own line, “We will always love you.”

Tons of country music stars mourned Loretta’s passing on Tuesday, including Dolly’s younger sister Stella, who shared a photo of the two of them together with a moving message for the late singer. “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel,” she tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Carole King
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Loretta Lynn
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Music Industry#Nashville
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy