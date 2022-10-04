‘If you can’t go, you can’t go’: Jonathan Taylor gives murky update for Colts’ Week 5 game vs. Broncos

Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Wisconsin football: 3 best head coach candidates to replace Paul Chryst
In one of the first shocking moves of the 2022 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to move on from long-time head coach Paul Chryst. With plenty of worthy candidates already being linked to the open position, it makes sense that this could very well be the most intriguing job that needs to be filled.
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Ex-Russell Wilson teammate speaks out about QB’s awful start with the Broncos
The Denver Broncos have had a horrible start to the 2022 season, and a big reason for that is because of Russell Wilson’s struggles. Wilson was expected to roll into Denver and use the weapons on their offense, such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams, to lead the team to the top of the AFC West. Five games into the season, that’s been the opposite of what has happened.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A pair of teams who are desperate for a win will meet on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks will travel south to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Seahawks-Saints prediction and pick will be made.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Houston Texans head to the sunshine state to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. It’s an AFC South divisional showdown and time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Texans-Jaguars prediction and pick. The Texans fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-24...
NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
Watch out NFC South fans! The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head for the first time this season at Raymond James Stadium as both teams will be looking for a season-defining victory. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Falcons-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be unveiled.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Tennessee Titans will head to our nation’s capital to clash with the Washington Commanders at Fex Ed Field in Landover, Maryland. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Commanders prediction and pick. The Titans are coming off a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers in danger of losing another weapon for Week 5 with Russell Gage injury
Heading into the 2022 season, the wide receiver position seemed to be one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest strengths. After all, they have, on paper, one of the strongest receiving cores in the league. When you have guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones on your roster, your team should be killing it on offense.
NFL London Game Odds: Giants vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will travel across the pond to London for a Sunday morning NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Giants...
‘I can’t be Tua’: Teddy Bridgewater gets 100% real on filling in for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will be turning things over to Teddy Bridgewater under center for their Week 5 contest against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in the Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing Bridgewater into action for the rest of the game. Tagovailoa was...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Foxboro. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below. The Detroit Lions have struggled...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. It is a great time to look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Chargers-Browns prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 road victory over the Houston...
