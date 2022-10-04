Read full article on original website
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Pride Weekend: The Ultimate Atlantan LGBTQ+ Party Playlist
The anticipated return of Atlanta Pride is among us, and it feels absolutely fabulous. We thought we’d honor this special weekend in the ATL with a little music round-up, so crank up the volume y’all, it’s Pride weekend!. From the biggest LGBTQ+ icons with roots in Atlanta,...
FanBolt.Com
‘Black Adam’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
New Line Cinema’s upcoming film Black Adam is opening in theaters on October 21, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, October 19, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all the details for you below.
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
secretatlanta.co
Get Ready To Attend The Ultimate Pop Up Tailgate This Weekend
With football season in full swing, there are tailgate parties happening all over the place. And the south is known for throwing some of the best tailgates. WhistlePig has officiate joined the tailgate bandwagon and wants to give Atlanta residents the ultimate tailgate party!. WhistlePig has a new mobile Maple...
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
WRDW-TV
Meet the woman behind the massive birdhouse collection in Kirkwood neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a house in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that is sure to catch the attention of anyone who passes by it. There are so many birdhouses surrounding Yvette Gunn’s home on Oakview Road, it could likely qualify for some kind of record.
How to watch the International Space Station fly over Atlanta tonight
ATLANTA — The International Space Station will fly over Atlanta Thursday night. Compared to other flyovers, tonight's should be an "outstanding pass," because it lasts a little longer than most flyovers and it will fly almost directly overhead. At 7:58 p.m., look toward the northwest sky just about 10...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)
If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
AccessAtlanta
On the house! 10 places kids eat free around Atlanta
Calling all parents, grandparents and caregivers: want to enjoy dining out with the kiddos while sticking to a budget? We’ve got you covered with some great options around Atlanta that offer free kids’ meals. There is something for everyone; even the pickiest eaters can enjoy, including pizza, spaghetti,...
Timothy P. Ryan, MD
In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
thecitymenus.com
Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest
The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
