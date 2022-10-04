Read full article on original website
Abraham Arreola (February 3, 1998 – October 5, 2022)
Abraham Arreola, 24, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Arreola was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 19 years and former resident of Mexico. He was born February 3, 1998 in Jalisco Autlan, Mexico; the son of Juan De Dios...
John Mark Bartek (December 18, 1955 – October 4, 2022)
John Mark Bartek, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Clarence Bartek and...
Mary Sue Simmerman (December 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)
Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December 8, 1951...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for September 19-30, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from September 19-30, 2022. Lakota James Beck, 33, to Jasmine Marie Soller, 38, both of Rock Springs . Melvin David Hernandez Osorio, 33, of Rock Springs, to Gabriela Yvette Lujan, 36, of Green River. Francis Hugh Harrison,...
Miners Invited to Black Lung Screenings In Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The NOWCAP Black Lung Clinic will be offering black lung screenings for area miners through its Outreach Mobile Clinic later this month in Rock Springs. Screening dates take place on October 18-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center.
Rick Lee Named Wyoming Chamber Director of the Year
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has been named the State Chamber Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the State Chamber Board, and Lee received the honor at the Wyoming Working Together Conference recently held in Sheridan. Lee said the...
CarbonCapture Inc. Discusses “Largest Project” of Its Kind in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — A Los Angeles-based company that specializes in direct air capture (DAC) of carbon dioxide laid the groundwork for a Wyoming project that aims to store 5,000,000 tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030. CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) met the public this week during a town hall event...
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Veteran Drive-Thru Flu, Covid Booster Clinics Scheduled
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding Veteran drive-thru flu and COVID booster clinics October 6 and October 20, from 1-3 p.m. on both dates. In addition to the standard flu vaccine and COVID booster, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Fatal Crash Near La Barge, Wyoming
LA BARGE, WYOMING — On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the...
Bunning Hall Freight Station Receives Acoustic Upgrades
ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to a recent acoustic upgrade at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, not only is the facility more visually appealing but residents will definitely notice a difference in the sound quality. Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency Main Street Manager Chad Banks said the project started Tuesday,...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 6 – October 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners
ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Wyoming Runaway Missing Since 10/3
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway who has now been missing for several days. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Adrianna Cooke was last seen at 6:30 am on October 3...
Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission
Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions...
