Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect dayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Visit haunted historic sites in Cumming with these toursMichelle HallCumming, GA
Monroe Local News
WCSO Community Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Loganville
Walton County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Community Night Out is scheduled from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meridian Park in Loganville. Meridian Park is located at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville (Off Highway 81). This event give the community the opportunity to receiving information of value from local, state and federal agencies on crime prevention and safety information. The goal is to provide resources to the community that is of benefit to the in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Security companies, healthcare professionals and other agencies are also on hand to provide information.
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
Monroe Local News
Attempted sale of a gun in Loganville turns into a robbery and car chase
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 7, 2022) – There was some activity on the road and in the Ingles parking lot in Loganville last night that had rumors of an attempted carjacking. However, that wasn’t exactly what went down, according to Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “We had a young...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
Monroe Local News
Huddle House hosting Autumn Hiring Day in Monroe Oct. 11
Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Monroe!. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964 and is the host of family and friends, brought together by good homestyle food that’s made-to-order and served from the heart. They take great pride in their service and experience and serving their local communities.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
accesswdun.com
Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road
A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
accesswdun.com
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR and MFD are battling a house fire on in the Mount Vernon Community
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire on Powers Road in the Mount Vernon community. At about 7:20 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the house was already heavily...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Monroe Local News
Ground has finally been broken on Walton County’s YMCA
After almost two decades of hopes and dreams, planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, today was finally the day. The ground has been broken on the long-awaited Walton County YMCA. Members of the Walton County YMCA Campaign Leadership Council, public and school officials and members of the community gathered at the...
Red and Black
Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens
Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
Monroe Local News
Suspect and GSP K9 die in officer-involved shootout in Clayton County
College Park, GA (October 7, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation has been called in to investigate the 93rd officer involved shooting in Georgia this year. Today;s incident took place in College Park and involved Georgia State troopers and Clayton County Police after an alleged murder suspect was spotted and Clayton County Police and GSP troopers attempted a traffic stop. One man was shot and died at the scene and a K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
Atlanta Magazine
Gainesville Eye Associates
guitargirlmag.com
WIRE & WOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TALENT SCHEDULE
Alpharetta – Wire & Wood has announced the full entertainment schedule of national, regional, and local performers for the 2022 event to be held on Friday and Saturday, October 7 – 8, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The popular free admission festival will host thirty-four (34) performances on six (6) outdoor stages plus an additional seventeen (17) Music Match showcase performances at participating Downtown area businesses.
Eater
A Popular Gas Station Burger Joint Starts Slinging Triple Stacks in a New Dunwoody Space Next Year
Billy Kramer is moving his popular burger counter NFA Burger in Dunwoody into a new home next year not far from its current location inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The new 600-square-foot restaurant is being built beside the gas station in a separate space attached to the...
