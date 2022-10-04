ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

WCSO Community Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Loganville

Walton County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Community Night Out is scheduled from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meridian Park in Loganville. Meridian Park is located at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville (Off Highway 81). This event give the community the opportunity to receiving information of value from local, state and federal agencies on crime prevention and safety information. The goal is to provide resources to the community that is of benefit to the in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Security companies, healthcare professionals and other agencies are also on hand to provide information.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway

Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Loganville, GA
Huddle House hosting Autumn Hiring Day in Monroe Oct. 11

Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Monroe!. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964 and is the host of family and friends, brought together by good homestyle food that’s made-to-order and served from the heart. They take great pride in their service and experience and serving their local communities.
MONROE, GA
Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road

A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student

Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
Ground has finally been broken on Walton County’s YMCA

After almost two decades of hopes and dreams, planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, today was finally the day. The ground has been broken on the long-awaited Walton County YMCA. Members of the Walton County YMCA Campaign Leadership Council, public and school officials and members of the community gathered at the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens

Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
ATHENS, GA
Suspect and GSP K9 die in officer-involved shootout in Clayton County

College Park, GA (October 7, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation has been called in to investigate the 93rd officer involved shooting in Georgia this year. Today;s incident took place in College Park and involved Georgia State troopers and Clayton County Police after an alleged murder suspect was spotted and Clayton County Police and GSP troopers attempted a traffic stop. One man was shot and died at the scene and a K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Gainesville Eye Associates

Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WIRE & WOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TALENT SCHEDULE

Alpharetta – Wire & Wood has announced the full entertainment schedule of national, regional, and local performers for the 2022 event to be held on Friday and Saturday, October 7 – 8, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The popular free admission festival will host thirty-four (34) performances on six (6) outdoor stages plus an additional seventeen (17) Music Match showcase performances at participating Downtown area businesses.
ALPHARETTA, GA

