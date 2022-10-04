ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AdWeek

Why Stagwell Is Rebranding Its Media Network as a Brand Performance Network

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Stagwell is the first major holding company to slash its media network’s branding in favor of telling the market a more comprehensive story....
BUSINESS
AdWeek

VIA Agency Launches Production Arm Called VCL

Maine is known as “Vacationland” and Portland, Maine agency VIA decided to shorten that moniker to dub its new dedicated production arm, VCL. The full-service production division at VIA has officially launched, after building its capabilities and staff over the last year. VCL already has a slate of clients, including those outside of VIA’s roster—and has already put out several campaigns.
PORTLAND, ME
AdWeek

Explore the Business of Creator-Based Media With On the Mic

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Adweek is proud to present the latest addition to the Adweek Podcast Network! On the Mic with Ad Results...
MARKETING
AdWeek

Amid an Industry Squall, Is Cannabis Having Its 'Bubba Gump Moment?'

Mary Jones, the cannabis-spiked sibling of Jones Soda that debuted in June, will soon have its own publication, dropping at dispensaries across California next month. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AdWeek

Triton Digital Revamps Its Ad Serving Platform for Publishers

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Wednesday iHeartMedia subsidiary Triton Digital launched a new version of its ad server platform, Tap, in an effort to...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Noble Studios, WPP, Wunderman Thompson & More

October is kicking off with more exciting news from agencies around the world. This week, leading firms have expanded their offerings, made strategic acquisitions and reintroduced themselves to the market with rebrands. 50,000feet. Axiom Consulting Partners, now Lotis Blue Consulting, appointed 50,000feet to develop its new firm name and an...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

One School Expands to the UK in Search of Next Generation of Black Creatives

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Following a successful U.S. launch in 2020 One School, a free 16-week portfolio school for Black creatives, is opening...
SOCIETY
AdWeek

The Great Fail: The Rise and Fall of Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. It was a somewhat ordinary day for David Pyott, the CEO of Allergan, back in April 2014. That is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AdWeek

Build Digital Resilience to Stay Competitive in a Cookieless World

Performance marketing inherently promises results—and practitioners rely on customer data to satisfy the expectations set. But the increasing restrictions around privacy has forced brands need to find alternatives to cookies and third-party data sources to build digital resilience and stay competitive in a privacy-first marketing ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Sustainable Marketing Starts With Building Trust and Loyalty

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: Today’s column is the fifth installment in Jonathan Hanson’s sustainability series.
MARKETING
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Epsilon’s New Grad Program

This is part of Adweek’s series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Epsilon’s New Grad program puts recent college...
EDUCATION
AdWeek

What Does Life After Third-Party Cookies Look Like?

Despite having known about the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies for over two years, there are still marketers without a strategy in place. And while Google pushed back its ban from 2023 to 2024, it’s unlikely the date will move again. In its report “Life After the Third-Party Cookie,”...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Experience Brand New Creativity and Innovation at Brandweek 2022

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. The fifth annual Brandweek summit returned live and in person on September 12-16, and this year it was set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami. Marketers gathered over the course of five days for programming and nightly events to connect, engage and explore marketing innovation.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Despite Steady Consumer Spending, Inflation Will Change the Media Landscape

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. With the U.S. inflation rate at 9.1% this summer, many Americans have been left asking where they can cut costs to make their dollar work harder. 84% of Americans plan to reduce spending due to higher prices: Consumers specifically intend on cutting back on dining out, impulse purchases, driving and subscriptions.
BUSINESS

