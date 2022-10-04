Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
WCSO Community Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Loganville
Walton County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Community Night Out is scheduled from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meridian Park in Loganville. Meridian Park is located at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville (Off Highway 81). This event give the community the opportunity to receiving information of value from local, state and federal agencies on crime prevention and safety information. The goal is to provide resources to the community that is of benefit to the in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Security companies, healthcare professionals and other agencies are also on hand to provide information.
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day
The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.
Monroe Local News
Walnut Grove Park Market Oct 8 will focus on Faith & Blue in honor off public safety
There also will be a voter registration and informational booth. Walnut Grove Park Markets began in May this year and have continued through the summer. The markets run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from May through October. September was cancelled due to inclement weather so the final one will be this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Major renovations project at Forsyth County park begins October 10
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that the Central Park Recreation Center renovation project begins on Monday, October 10. Teams will set up construction zones during the first stage of the renovations that will impact parking areas. Department officials have requested that the public avoid these construction areas for safety reasons.
Suwanee adding greenspace to Town Center Park on Main
The city of Suwanee recently broke ground on the expansion project of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park...
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
Monroe Local News
Huddle House hosting Autumn Hiring Day in Monroe Oct. 11
Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Monroe!. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964 and is the host of family and friends, brought together by good homestyle food that’s made-to-order and served from the heart. They take great pride in their service and experience and serving their local communities.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
Monroe Local News
So much to fight for
Laura Campbell is thankful today. She is thankful for her husband. She is thankful for her family, including her granddaughter. Laura Campbell is also thankful for her successful battle against breast cancer which included chemotherapy and radiation treatments. The first thing one quickly notices about Laura Campbell is her smile.
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Red and Black
Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House sells clothes, other items for good
A quaint white cottage with a striking red door sits patiently on Prince Avenue, hidden among the multitude of corporations and shiny new buildings that surround it, waiting for a new customer to walk through the doors and experience the magic that is the Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House. Associated with...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Atlanta Magazine
Gainesville Eye Associates
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M
The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location
Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass. This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted...
Citizens group wins battle with developer
The head of a neighborhood group that successfully appealed to Oconee County Commissioners to block plans for a massive commercial development say they expect to confront the issue again. Commissioners this week rejected a rezone request that could have cleared the way for a sprawling supermarket and fast food complex...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
Ready for some fall fun? Here’s where to go in and around Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Fall is in the air with cooler temperatures, less humidity and lots of sunshine. That means it’s the perfect time for pumpkin patches, chasing colorful fall foliage, and apple picking. There are plenty of places in and around Forsyth County to experience all of those activities and more.
