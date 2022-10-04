Read full article on original website
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Community Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Loganville
Walton County Sheriff’s Office 2022 Community Night Out is scheduled from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meridian Park in Loganville. Meridian Park is located at 105 Generation Blvd. in Loganville (Off Highway 81). This event give the community the opportunity to receiving information of value from local, state and federal agencies on crime prevention and safety information. The goal is to provide resources to the community that is of benefit to the in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Security companies, healthcare professionals and other agencies are also on hand to provide information.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Albany Herald
Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask
ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Kenneth ‘Ken’ Marion Fraker, 82, of Monroe
Kenneth Marion Fraker, 82 of Monroe, Georgia, was granted his angel wings on October 3, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 14, 1939 in Dalton, Georgia to the late Fred and Nell Fraker. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy M Fraker, infant daughter Teresa Lynn and a baby boy that was stillborn. Ken was a kind, loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
unionspringsherald.com
Georgia Tech Football Should Hire…
Now Hiring is a weekly article written by highly sought-after author and public speaker Willie Spears. Willie has written thirteen books and travels around the country, adding value to the lives of others through his books and dynamic presentations. Learn more at www.WillieSpears.com. My mother and grandmother worked as housekeepers...
dawgnation.com
Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Monroe Local News
Bleeding Red Devil Red
Loganville High School alum Brad Smith now excelling in role as head football coach. There are times when Loganville head football coach Brad Smith — even in the middle of a game — will gaze around the stadium, see the crowd in a frenzy after a score, the band rocking to the fight song, his players hugging and celebrating, and think to himself, “man, I was made for this.”
A new degree program aims to draw mid-career jobseekers to teaching
The federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The aim of the partnership is luring mid-career people to teaching. The money will pay for 170 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees in a...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Timothy ‘Tim’ M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe
Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Monroe Local News
So much to fight for
Laura Campbell is thankful today. She is thankful for her husband. She is thankful for her family, including her granddaughter. Laura Campbell is also thankful for her successful battle against breast cancer which included chemotherapy and radiation treatments. The first thing one quickly notices about Laura Campbell is her smile.
Monroe Local News
Suspect and GSP K9 die in officer-involved shootout in Clayton County
College Park, GA (October 7, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation has been called in to investigate the 93rd officer involved shooting in Georgia this year. Today;s incident took place in College Park and involved Georgia State troopers and Clayton County Police after an alleged murder suspect was spotted and Clayton County Police and GSP troopers attempted a traffic stop. One man was shot and died at the scene and a K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.
Georgia DOT: Major I-285 lane closure a go for Saturday
After more than a year of delays, the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes for construction on the top ...
Monroe Local News
Huddle House hosting Autumn Hiring Day in Monroe Oct. 11
Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Monroe!. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964 and is the host of family and friends, brought together by good homestyle food that’s made-to-order and served from the heart. They take great pride in their service and experience and serving their local communities.
cobbcounty.org
Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!
Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
