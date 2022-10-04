Read full article on original website
Frank Pyanoe
3d ago
I'm tired of all the racists coming out against Yvonne. she cares about Staunton and supports development at the Crossing and keeping taxes in check. vote for Yvonne to keep moving Staunton forward!
Elias
3d ago
you giving me all this info on Yvonne and what you don't like is making me want to vote for her keep running your mouth and she could win lol I'm still voting for her
Nikki Leigh
3d ago
The left just really don't get what people like about Trump - and I'm certainly not going to explain it to them :) And there are plenty of so-called "facts" in this post that have been debunked for people who have done independent research and questioned the narrative about January 6th.
Comments / 15