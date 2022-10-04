ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square Gun Ban, Other NY Restrictions Blocked by Judge (1)

A New York law barring guns from Times Square and many other public spaces was ruled largely unconstitutional by a federal judge. The law, passed in response to the Supreme Court’s easing of restrictions on concealed-carry permits, greatly expanded gun bans to include public transportation, sports arenas and anywhere licensed to serve alcoholic beverages. US District Judge.
Google Wins Transfer of Patent Lawsuit Despite 5th Cir. Case Law

A patent-licensing company accusing Google LLC of infringement can’t brush off Federal Circuit precedent to beat the tech giant’s venue transfer bid, Texas federal Judge Alan Albright ruled, moving the case to the Northern District of California. Motion Offense LLC tried to argue that Fifth Circuit precedent concerning...
Big Law Attorneys Buy Crypto Despite Lack of Firm Guidance (1)

Big Law attorneys are feeling free to buy cryptocurrencies—and some are doing so—as most firms lack policies that restrict investments in digital assets. Lawyers including Joshua Ashley Klayman of Linklaters and Joe Cutler of Perkins Coie confirm they have purchased Bitcoin, and in Cutler’s case Ethereum as well, and others say they have opened crypto wallets to become acquainted with the technology.
