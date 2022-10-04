ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

My Fantastic Ranch - Reveal Trailer

Build a ranch and train dragons and unicorns in My Fantastic Ranch, an upcoming management game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Game Store on November 17, 2022. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, including building elements and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Command#Video Game#Xbox Series X S
IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bomb Arrow

This page features information about the Bomb Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bomb Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

EverChar Torch

This page features information about the EverChar Torch in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the EverChar Torch. The EverChar Torch is a Tier II lighting tool...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

V/H/S/99 Official Trailer - NYCC 2022

V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. V/H/S/99, directed by Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Vanessa...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Black Ox Crossbow

This page features information about the Black Ox Crossbow in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Crossbow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sour Arrow

This page features information about the Sour Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Arrow.
COMICS
IGN

Pebblet Axe

This page features information about the Pebblet Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Axe. The Pebblet Axe is a Tier I chopping weapon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ant Shovel

This page features information about the Black Ant Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shovel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spicy Staff

This page features information about the Spicy Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Staff.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Termite Axe

This page features information about the Termite Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Termite Axe. The Termite Axe is a Tier III chopping weapon...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy