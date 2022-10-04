Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Paws of War pairs puppies rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky with veterans and first responders
NESCONSET, N.Y. -- Rescued puppies arrived Thursday on Long Island, where they will soon find forever homes helping those who have served our nation. Paws of War pairs rescued dogs with veterans and first responders. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the pups were saved from deplorable conditions. FLASHBACK: Paws of...
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
lknconnectcommunity.com
PETS: NC Contributes to 50% of Overall Pets Killed in U.S. Shelters
Jerry is a sweet, super social pit bull mix with Kreitzer’s Critter and Puppy Corral. He was left at a shelter with his siblings. Shelters and rescues are in crisis like never before. Between people losing jobs and not being able to afford their animals and COVID puppies —...
Presenting: America’s Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers
(BPT) - October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some amazing shelter dogs, who have gone through amazing transformations. The sad truth is fewer than half of dogs entering shelters are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow these sweet dogs and far too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That’s why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022. Vote for your favorite pup and help the organization affiliated with the dog win $10,000.
Pet sitter is no match for rambunctious puppies
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (15 Videos) 'Are we being punked?': Space Force theme song becomes comedy fodder.
Blessing the animals
St. Francis Feast Day was observed Tuesday. St. Francis was a 12th century monk who is considered the patron saint of the animals and all creation. Years ago, when we visited Assisi and the Basicilia of Saint Francis, frescoes painted in the early centuries depicted Francis with the animals he so loved. In that trip, we also visited La Verna. […] The post Blessing the animals first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
bestfriends.org
Adopter sees underdog kitten as a champ
Don’t you just love an underdog story or, in this case, an “underkitten” story? When Trinna and her three siblings arrived at Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas from a shelter at the height of kitten season, she certainly had her share of challenges. Not only did she...
Coyote Follows Child Walking Dog
In recent years, pet parents have had to face increased encounters with urban wildlife. Developments encroaching further onto what was previously open forest causes increasing fragmentation of animal habitats. As a result, it’s not uncommon for wild creatures to cross paths with domestic animals. Unfortunately, while some of these encounters are beautiful, on many occasions they can be dangerous for both pets and wildlife.
