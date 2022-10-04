GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school’s enrollment.

