Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Business Thanks Local Law Enforcement
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Cops Support Special Olympics With A Night Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a “Run with the Cops” event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark...
wtaq.com
Innovation Park On The Radar For Brown County-UWGB
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school’s enrollment.
wtaq.com
Be Part Of A Welcome Home For U.S. Veterans
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
Differing Opinions On A New Home For Appleton Art Museum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Appleton will continue discussions of a potential relocation of the Trout Art Museum to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Residents were given an opportunity to make comments Wednesday night at a special session. “From my perspective, this is a great move,” one community...
wtaq.com
No Injuries After Menominee Paper Mill Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire at a recycled paper pulp mill is under control after burning all night. Resolute Forest Products spokesman David Marshall says no one was injured in the fire. Resolute Forest Products rents the building at 701 4th Ave in Menominee. Firefighters had to take...
wtaq.com
Murdered Couple Identified
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The victims of a double murder in Little Suamico have been identified by family as Paul and Lori Brennan. Amanda Hendzel tells FOX 11 her mother and step-father were the perfect pair. “She wanted nothing more with Paul than to be married and live...
wtaq.com
Candle Maker Joins The Hurricane Relief Campaign
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Door County Candle Company is helping those impacted by the devastating damage in Florida. The company has also been making a difference for Ukrainians throughout the war. From Ukraine candles to beachside candles, the Door County Candle Company continues to help those in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Brown County Southern Bridge Project In Line For State Budget Payday
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
wtaq.com
Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
wtaq.com
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
wtaq.com
New London School Bus Crash Leads to 14 Injuries, Including 13 Students
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An adult and 13 students were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed into the back of a school bus. It happened at the railroad tracks on County Highway S in New London just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the Manawa School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Wrightstown Businesses Receive DOT Grants
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two Wrightstown facilities in village’s industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics...
wtaq.com
A Downtown Presence For UWGB
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay is expanding its presence downtown. To represent the university’s partnership with the Greater Green Bay Chamber, officials unveiled a UWGB sign on top of the Chamber’s Urban Hub Wednesday morning. The partnership aims to...
wtaq.com
Gas Prices Spike Locally as OPEC+ Decision Fallout Looms
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are spiking again, and it’s happening during a period where, historically, prices have gone down as the season changes. Molly Hart with AAA says circumstances this year are unusual, with a large refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio leading to higher gas prices across the Midwest.
wtaq.com
Does The Mayor Need A Raise
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An alderman is proposing increasing the salary for Green Bay’s mayor, ahead of next spring’s election. Ald. Bill Galvin submitted the request for a review, which will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Personnel Committee. A specific salary proposal is not included in the agenda item.
wtaq.com
Ashwaubenon School Referendum Under Consideration
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would “continue the quality of current programming and services offered” in the district. The district sent out...
wtaq.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit Shot Down
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A federal judge dismissed the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging the student loan debt forgiveness program, just two days after it was filed. The lawsuit alleged Biden’s move violates the constitutional separation of powers because he made it...
Comments / 1