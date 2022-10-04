ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
The Associated Press

Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
