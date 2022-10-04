Read full article on original website
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
Anthopoulos gives honest take on how he views Dansby Swanson as free agency looms
Dansby Swanson is set to become a free agent this offseason after a stellar 2022 campaign. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos candidly addressed the shortstop’s looming free agency.
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’
BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lets Austin Barnes Keep Record Setting Ball
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list on Wednesday
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
