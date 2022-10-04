Read full article on original website
tobaccoreporter.com
Vape Group Welcomes Postponement of Tobacco Bill
Legalizing vape sales in Malaysia remains on the table despite the heath minister postponing the “generational endgame” anti-smoking bill after considerable public and political pressure, according to the Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities (MOVE). Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, made the decision not to table the bill...
tobaccoreporter.com
Magellan Denies Receiving MDO
Magellan Technology insists it did not receive a marketing denial order (MDO) for its Hyde Brand, despite a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement to the contrary. In an email to Tobacco Reporter’s sister publication, Vapor Voice, Magellan CEO Jon Glauser said his company had received a “refuse to accept” (RTA) letter. An RTA is not a judgment on the product’s appropriateness for the protection of public health. It is merely a determination that the premarket tobacco product application doesn’t conform to the FDA’s standards, and it leaves the applicant the option to refile.
