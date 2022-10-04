Read full article on original website
True Independent
4d ago
Patient safety? How safe is it when the nurse speaks Filipino. The doctor speaks Arabic and the Patient speaks only Spanish? 🙌
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Yahoo!
America's teacher shortage is 'a teacher respect issue,' Education Secretary says
The coronavirus pandemic ramped up pressure on teachers, many of whom had to teach classes remotely or live with the fear of catching COVID-19 while teaching in-person. Consequently, some educators have chosen to leave the teaching profession altogether. On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attributed recent teacher shortages in the US to relatively low pay and a lack of respect for the profession.
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
iheart.com
Surgeries Delayed After Ransomware Attack Targets Hospitals Across The U.S.
The fourth-largest health system in the United States was the victim of a ransomware attack, NBC News reported. The attack forced CommonSpirit Health to take some of its computer systems offline, resulting in numerous issues at several hospitals across the country. CommonSpirit Health operates over 140 hospitals and more than...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism
Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
Healthline
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
survivornet.com
Mom-of-Two, 39, Finally Receives Diagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis After an Agonizing 13 Years of Symptoms: ‘My Neurologist Brought Me Back to Life’
Writer Lindsay Karp, 39, suffered from immobility and debilitating fatigue for over a decade before finally finding a doctor who gave her a proper diagnosis: it was multiple sclerosis. After all these years, the mom-of-two finally discovered that she had the degenerative autoimmune condition because of her doctor simply ordering...
POLITICO
The answer to America’s nursing shortage
Predictions of doom about the future of nursing grew, as hospitals reported critical staffing shortages during the Covid surges of 2020 and 2021. But there are signs staffing shortfalls are dissipating as the federal and state governments send aid. And nursing remains a desirable profession to young people eager to replace hundreds of thousands of nurses expected to retire in the next several years.
Children's Hospitals Are Over Capacity Due To Respiratory Illnesses
Headed into our third year since the COVID-19 pandemic began rocking our world, the country now has approved vaccines, protocols in place, and more normalcy in the classroom than we’ve seen since 2019. But, at least partially because of the pandemic, kids and their parents may be headed into a very rough winter when it comes to viruses. And it’s already started.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
Psychiatric Times
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
ADDitude
Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD
The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Fighting Health Misinformation w/Tayah Wozniak
Charlene talks with Tayah Wozniak, Assistant Professor of Public Health & Healthcare Administration at Concordia University. Tayah’s research focuses on health misinformation, specifically strategies to combat health misinformation within the relationship between patients and providers. Host:. Charlene Platon, MS, RN, FNP-BC (@charleneplaton) Guest:. Tayah Wozniak, PhD, MPH (@dr-annamvaldez) About...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner. Title: Interview with Khan M. Siddiqui, MD Chief Medical Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at Hyperfine. Our Guest:. Dr. Siddiqui is a serial entrepreneur, a radiologist and currently the Chief Medical and Chief Strategy Officer of...
The Holistic Way To Manage High Cholesterol
Heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking increase your heart disease risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association suggests taking a good look at your cholesterol numbers to see if you're at risk. Your LDL is the "bad" cholesterol, which you should work to reduce, and your HDL helps clear cholesterol from your arteries.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The United States of Care
Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
MedicalXpress
New study uncovers major cause of deadly heart arrhythmias
Heart attacks scar the heart, leaving patients vulnerable to heart rhythm disorders that can lead to sudden death. While not all who have experienced a cardiac infarction will develop an arrhythmia, if they do, it will typically happen about three years post-attack. In these patients, fat penetrates the heart wall in the region of the scar after three years, as well. Until now, however, the relationship between those fat deposits and the development of arrhythmias was unclear.
