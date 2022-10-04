Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says the upcoming fall months mean drivers are more likely to collide with wildlife. “Due to increased wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads,” The Department said. “The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.”

