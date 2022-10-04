Read full article on original website
Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence
A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
Oakland police chief details plan to stop city's deadly violence - but it could be controversial
Chief LeRonne Armstrong tells ABC7 News that the only way to stop the murders is to get the guns off the streets. But the way he plans to do that promises to be controversial.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
sfstandard.com
State Will Review Psych Exams of More Than 500 SFPD Officers Following Murder Charges Against Alameda Deputy
State officials are set to review the psychological exam results of all San Francisco Police Department officers hired since 2016 as part of a regional review sparked by an ongoing scandal in Alameda County centering on dozens of deputies who failed their exams, according to the state agency that oversees police.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
police1.com
Calif. sheriff's deputies who were taken off duty after psych eval fails start to return
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — More than a dozen Alameda County Sheriff's deputies taken off active duty last week because of unsatisfactory scores on their psychological exams have retaken the test and been returned to full duty, a spokesman for the agency said. Sixteen officers had re-taken the exam by...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows
From so-called "Botts' Dots" to speed bumps in the middle of an intersection. Here's what some Bay Area cities are doing to curb sideshow activity.
indybay.org
Women's Wave Rally in Oakland
On Satuday, Oct. 8, Oakland saw one of the many Bay Area Women's Wave rallies for abortion rights and in support of California's Prop 1 which reaffirms and strengthens the state's women's rights to reproductive health care. Before hearing several speakers the crowd was treated to a concert by the...
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air drug markets in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who used social media to help close the open-air drug markets in San Francisco appears to be making progress. The city has now installed physical barriers on the sidewalk where rampant drug use was taking place. “You don’t know how happy I am to come outside and see my […]
oaklandside.org
Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department
Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck
SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously. "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
