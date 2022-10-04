ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silicon Valley

Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence

A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
SAUSALITO, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Women's Wave Rally in Oakland

On Satuday, Oct. 8, Oakland saw one of the many Bay Area Women's Wave rallies for abortion rights and in support of California's Prop 1 which reaffirms and strengthens the state's women's rights to reproductive health care. Before hearing several speakers the crowd was treated to a concert by the...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department

Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
OAKLAND, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck

SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously.  "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
KRON4 News

Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
SAN JOSE, CA

