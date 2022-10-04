Read full article on original website
Where to pre-order the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and Pixel Watch to get the best deals
Google has launched their latest generation of smartphones, the Pixel 7 series, with new camera features and a premium build. Google has partnered with a few different companies to help you get your hands on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the best price with some sweet pre-order discounts and bonuses.
Deals: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits $59 low, first GoPro HERO 11 discount to $450, more
All of today’s best deals have gone live, with Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen leading the way at a $59 all-time low. Also, go check out the first discount on the new GoPro HERO 11 Black at $450 as well as the price cut now live on these Assistant-enabled Govee Glide Hexa Pro lights. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-order discounts, Pixel 6 Pro from $400, more
All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by pre-order discounts on Google Pixel 7 series smartphones with up to $200 in bundled Amazon gift cards. Then, for those who aren’t impressed with Google’s latest, Pixel 6 Pro starts at $400 and is then also joined by all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $851. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $200 off, Fitbit Luxe all-time low at $87, more
All of today’s best deals are now going live with a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra leading the way. Then, for tagging along on fall workouts, you can save on the Fitbit Luxe at a new all-time low of $87. Continue following the savings with Blink smart home security gear from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
