Read full article on original website
Related
Planned Parenthood rolls out mobile abortion clinic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years
TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
Democratic candidates will host a meet and greet
There will be a meet and greet for Democratic candidates on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until noon at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Candidates or their representatives invited to attend include David Toland - Lt. Governor, Rev. Mark Holland - U.S. Senate, Patrick Schmidt - Congressional District 2, Jeanna Repass - Kansas Secretary of State, Lynn Rogers - Kansas State Treasurer, Michael Seymour II - Kansas House 68th District and Chris Mann - Kansas Attorney General will send a representative.
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
Kan. September tax collections $96.2M more than the estimate
TOPEKA – On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas’ September total tax receipts were $961.0 million. Those collections are $96.2 million, or 11.1%, more than the estimate, and reflect a $84.5 million, or 9.6%, growth from last September. “Thanks to our laser-sharp focus on creating quality jobs and...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0