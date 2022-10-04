ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) is expected to play in Week 5 against Seattle

Kamara has had trouble gaining momentum to start the season, but hopefully, he can get going against a very poor Seattle run defense. With Jameis Winston not slated to start Andy Dalton could be more willing to check it down to the excellent receiving back than Winston has shown so far. Kamara should be locked into starting lineups as a surefire RB1 in Week 5.
FOX8 News

Carolina Panthers lose to San Franciso 49ers 37-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 37-15 on Sunday. The Panthers fell into a hole early on in the game with the 49ers driving down and scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the first quarter. After about another quarter of back-and-forth […]
fantasypros.com

Russell Gage listed as questionable for Sunday

Gage was limited in practice this week with a back injury, but was not given a game status until Saturday morning. Definitely not a great sign when a player's status is downgraded the day before the game. The Bucs have three receivers listed as questionable on the injury report, so we likely will not know who will suit up until pregame warmups.
fantasypros.com

Jaylen Waddle (groin) expected to play in Week 5

Jaylen Waddle, who has been dealing with a groin injury that limited him in practice this week, is expected to play in Week 5 against the Jets, according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Waddle has had a strong start to the 2022 season, but put up...
fantasypros.com

Rondale Moore (knee) will be a game-day decision

Moore was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury. It appears the injury may have been suffered in practice as Thursday was the first day the Cardinals listed him as limited. Fantasy managers will likely want to rely on a healthy option considering the Cardinals play in the late window of games Sunday.
fantasypros.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of the game

Hines was hit hard early in the first quarter and was exhibiting “gross motor instability.” The Colts are already down Jonathan Taylor and will now rely on Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson for the remainder of the game. Hines finishes the game catching one of two targets for five yards and three rushing yards one one rushing attempt.
fantasypros.com

Andy Dalton to start on Sunday at home

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen confirmed QB Andy Dalton will start as the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dalton and the passing game looked solid in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Seahawks...
fantasypros.com

Russell Gage expected to play in Week 5

Gage was downgraded to questionable after dealing with a back injury, but he now looks good to go here. Julio Jones is a true game-time decision but, even if he has to miss the contest, Mike Evans' and Chris Godwin's presence will put a hard cap on Gage's upside. He's not worth starting this week, particularly given that he's playing through the back issue.
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller has no injury designation for Monday's game

Waller was a limited participant in practice early in the week with a shoulder injury. After logging a full practice, he was able to avoid having an injury designation heading into Week 5. Waller currently ranks as the TE3 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com

Derek Brown’s NFL DFS Advice & Cheatsheet: Week 5 (2022)

Welcome to my Weekly DFS Cheatsheet. If you love The Primer, my weekly fantasy football novella, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this cliff notes addition. For my in-depth thoughts on the players listed here, see the Primer for my full breakdowns, but if you’re a DFS degen like myself rifling through numerous lineups only minutes before lock, you’ll love this listicle of players I want to target for each game.
fantasypros.com

Kadarius Toney dealing with multiple hamstring injuries

Toney is now dealing with multiple hamstring injuries. Toney has not played since Week 2 and has logged 23 yards on two carries and zero receiving yards on two receptions. Hamstring injuries can tend to linger, so fantasy managers should expect Toney to potentially miss some additional time.
