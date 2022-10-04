Read full article on original website
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?
A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
Did a McDonald’s employee just leak the first image of Mario from the Mario movie?
With a whole Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Mario movie, the hype levels around the film continue their upward trajectory. The first official trailer for the Mario movie will debut in the next Direct, but fans still hadn’t gotten a glimpse of the movie until today. A potential leak from the movie was shared by a McDonald’s employee on Discord.
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
How to check if you got a Street Fighter 6 beta code
The very first Street Fighter 6 beta test is going to be live from Oct. 7 to 9, giving players their first opportunity to play the game outside of pre-build demos that have been available at various events around the world. It will feature a playable roster of Luke, Jamie,...
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT
Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
