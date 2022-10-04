ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Greek festival returns, cider celebrations and more: What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Here’s what’s happening in Hampton Roads, North Carolina and northern Virginia:

Greek goodness

The Norfolk Greek Festival is back with a four-day celebration after canceling two years because of the pandemic. Enjoy favorite dishes and treats such as the popular Loukoumades (Greek donuts) — a deep fried pastry covered in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon. Attendees can also soak up the sights and sounds of traditional dance and music.

11 am to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby St., Norfolk. 757-440-0500. norfolkgreekfestival.org

Cider celebration

Get unlimited tastings at the Coastal Virginia Cider Festival and keep the tasting glass. Save room for a food truck snack from Flame and Pie, Sate Kitchen, Chicken Stop and Big Belly. Browse the craft vendor tables for unique items.

Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Sly Clyde Ciderworks, 207 E. Mellen St., Hampton. 757-755-3130. Tickets start at $45 plus fees. tinyurl.com/vaciderfest

Seafood fun in N.C.

Spend the day at the Outer Banks Seafood Festival. General admission includes beverage and merchandise coupons. Use them after grabbing crabs, shrimp, fish and more from food vendors. Nonseafood options are also available.

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. 6800 S. Croatan Highway, Nags Head, North Carolina. 252-441-8144. Tickets $20. outerbanksseafoodfestival.org

Wine time

Meet friends at the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival. It features over 200 wines. Sip samples and take favorites home. Cheers!

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Town Point Park, 113 Waterside Drive, Norfolk. 757-441-2345. Tickets start at $25. tinyurl.com/tpwinefest

Let’s go wild

Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum is having its annual Barbecue and Oyster Roast. Enjoy pork barbecue, beef brisket sandwiches and roasted Sewansecott Eastern Shore oysters. Drinks are included.

1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16. The Historic de Witt Cottage, 1113 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-437-8432. Tickets start at $60. tinyurl.com/bbqoysterroast

Other events to explore

Peter Decker Children’s Charity Brews and Barbecue: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13. O’Connor Brewing Co., 211 W. 24th St., Norfolk. Donation $20. 757-622-3317. tinyurl.com/deckerbrewsbbq

Build Back Burger Night: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 24. St. George Brewing Co., 204 Challenger Way, Hampton. 757-865-7781. tinyurl.com/bbburgernight

Oyster Roast: 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Decoys Seafood, 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757- 977-1081. Tickets $49 plus fees. tinyurl.com/decoysoyster

Truck or Treat: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15. Virginia Beach Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit, 2089 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach. 757-426-1985. tinyurl.com/vbtruckortreat

Festival of Grapes and Hops: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. The Old Town Harbor Park, 277 River St., Petersburg. 804-733-8131. Tickets start at $15 plus fees. festivalofgrapesandhops.com

Brews and Barbecues for Heroes: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Froggie’s, 3656 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach. 757-216-3300. Tickets $25 plus fees. tinyurl.com/brewsbbq

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

