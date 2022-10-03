Today is Wednesday. As a public address announcer and radio broadcaster during the fall sports season, I know it’s the one weeknight that I have a chance to be home. What will I do with it, you may ask? Well, after spending my wedding anniversary last night announcing a volleyball game at Duluth East, I probably owe my wife whatever she wants. Yet, because she’s a teacher, I can’t even begin to explain how tired she is every night at this point in the school year. (Side note: Happy World Teachers Day today. Thank you to all who chose such a profession.)

