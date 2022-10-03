ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is NFL Quarterback Tom Brady?

After announcing his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, superstar quarterback Tom Brady changed course, citing "unfinished business" on the field in a March 13 tweet. "These past two months I've realized my...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
Democrat and Chronicle

Do the Bills really need Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr.’s name keeps coming up on One Bills Drive for one reason and one reason only: Von Miller. No one else seems to be talking about the star wide receiver except the star edge rusher. Miller and Beckham were briefly teammates last season in Los Angeles after Miller was traded to the Rams by the Broncos. He and Beckham hit it off, two star players sharing time together in the glitzy land where stars are...
BUFFALO, NY
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota's Sports World Needs "Chicago Med"

Today is Wednesday. As a public address announcer and radio broadcaster during the fall sports season, I know it’s the one weeknight that I have a chance to be home. What will I do with it, you may ask? Well, after spending my wedding anniversary last night announcing a volleyball game at Duluth East, I probably owe my wife whatever she wants. Yet, because she’s a teacher, I can’t even begin to explain how tired she is every night at this point in the school year. (Side note: Happy World Teachers Day today. Thank you to all who chose such a profession.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

