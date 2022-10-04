ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Eldon, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

The 13 States That Grow the Most Pumpkins

With Labor Day behind us and the kids back in school, Halloween is coming up fast. People have begun decorating their homes with ghosts, goblins, tombstones, spider webs, witches, skeletons, and assorted ghouls. (See the most popular Halloween costumer in your state.) Of course, no Halloween season is complete without pumpkins. We carve them up […]
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Mother urges parents to not let children watch Hocus Pocus 2: ‘You unleash hell on your kids’

A Texas mother is urging parents to keep their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in one’s “home”.During a recent interview with KWTX, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the Disney + film, which is a sequel of the fan-favourite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus. “A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”Similar to the plot of Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 is centred on a group of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Roseanne Barr
NBC News

These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good

With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Haunted Mansion#Haunted Houses#Bowling Alley#Channel 13 News
Rolling Stone

No Treats, Only Tricks: Republicans Try to Ruin Halloween With Fake Rainbow Fentanyl Threat

A group of Republican senators has released a video warning parents that Mexican drug cartels have begun targeting children by disguising fentanyl as candy, despite actual experts claiming its bogus. The public service announcement, a portion of which was aired on Fox News Friday morning, said that “by working together and being on high alert this Halloween, we can help put an end to the drug traffickers that are driving addiction.”  Halloween this year falls exactly 8 days before the November midterms, and what better way is there to drive home your tough-on-crime, war on drugs-electoral messaging than to convince parents that...
U.S. POLITICS
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy