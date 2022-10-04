Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Prolific 2025 QB Excited for UGA Visit
Over the last year, Stone Saunders has evolved into one of the best 2025 QBs in the country. As a freshman, the Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) standout threw for over 3000 yards and added a spectacular 46 TDs. He did this while completing 63% of his passes and only throwing 5 picks.
Albany Herald
What Javon Bullard's Return Means to Georgia's Defense
The No. 2 ranked Georiga Bulldogs will play host to the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon inside Sanford Stadium, and after a one-game suspension, starting defensive back Javon Bullard is expected to return to the lineup for the Bulldogs, per head coach Kirby Smart. So, with the starting STAR...
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Albany Herald
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia enters...
Albany Herald
Lee County grad Kendall Gill named Southeastern Conference Horsemanship Rider of the Month
University of Georgia graduate Kendall Gill, a Lee County graduate, has been named the Southeastern Conference Horsemanship Rider of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday. Gill, a native of Leesburg, returned to the UGA equestrian team for her fifth year and started the season with a score of...
