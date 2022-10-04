Kirk Alan Francis, 65, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Kirk was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 2, 1957, to Leroy and Annamartel Francis. Kirk worked as a carpenter in cabinet making for many years. He married the love of his life, June Horne, on August 17, 2002. Kirk was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and his church New Life Nazarene Church. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with others. If you met Kirk you saw him wearing a big smile, and that he was really “a big kid. with a big heart”. He will be dearly missed…

HOLLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO