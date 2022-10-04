Jennifer Lopez Stars Alongside Jennifer Coolidge in New ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer (& It Looks Really Good)

Read full article on original website
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced
After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Alex Rodriguez Calls His & Jennifer Lopez's Failed Romance 'A Good Experience'
Despite a messy breakup, Alex Rodriguez has no ill will towards ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.The former athlete and the mom-of-two broke off their engagement in April 2021 amid rumors Rodriguez had secretly been talking to other women, and just weeks later, the superstar was spotted with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, who she wound up marrying this past July.Still, the MLB commentator, 47, chooses to focus on the high points in their relationship. "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," he noted. "I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."Rodriguez...
MLB・
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Speaks out About Ex Jennifer Lopez Following Ben Affleck Wedding
Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the former MLB star spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. "With Jennifer, look, it was...
MLB・
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Reflects on Bond With Brother Tennessee Despite 13-Year Gap
Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" The love between these two siblings is like no other. Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe penned a heartwarming Instagram tribute to brother. in honor of his 10th birthday. In her Sept. 26 post, Ava reflected on their 13-year age gap and...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
From being a ‘90s power couple to co-parenting together, here's a look at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's relationship Back in the '90s, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood's "it" couples. After starring in the hit film Cruel Intentions together, Witherspoon and Phillippe quickly became a beloved duo. The young couple ended up getting married and went on to have two kids, their daughter Ava and son Deacon. A few years after tying the knot, however, Witherspoon and Phillippe split up, finalizing their divorce in 2008....
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Features James Bond-Theme Night Featuring Cheryl Ladd, Selma Blair
31 seasons in and Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) still finds new ways to keep the familiar formula exciting. The latest season kicked off on September 19 and week three introduced an action-packed theme: James Bond night on Dancing with the Stars. But the thrills didn’t stop there, as the show also featured an especially star-studded array of dancers to be #1 on 007 night.
purewow.com
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
purewow.com
The Official Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Breaks Streaming Records with 14+ Million Viewers
The anticipation surrounding Yellowstone season five has never been higher. The official trailer debuted last week and it’s already smashing major records on its own. According to Deadline, Paramount Network reported that the season five trailer “shattered records” and earned approximately 14.4 million views and 1.7 million interactions on the same day of its release on September 29. The extremely large number of views is three times the amount the season four trailer earned upon its debut.
