A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
KISS 104.1
Food-A-Bago 2022
The Annual Food-A-Bago food drive for Broome County CHOW presented by Fidelis Care begins on Monday, October 31 and runs through Monday, November 7. Once again, we're looking to fill a camper provided by Hillcrest RV, full of non-perishable food items to help families in Broome County. The camper will be located in the parking lot of the Weis Food Market on Upper Front Street, Binghamton.
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend
Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
Wear Pink Day at Lourdes Hospital
If you drove by Lourdes Hospital today, you may have noticed something different outside. The hospital had a giant pink inflatable chair on its front lawn— all for a good cause. Today was Wear Pink Day and people were invited to do just that and get a selfie with...
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
Binghamton’s Columbus Day Tournament of Bands a 60+ Year Tradition
A tradition that has marched through the center of downtown Binghamton for over sixty years is set to step off again Monday, October 10, 2022. City officials have announced the details of the annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands competition and parade and the Italian Festival. Mayor Jared Kraham says...
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
Health Department looking for dog that bit a person on Ithaca’s South Hill
The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Thursday on Ithaca’s South Hill to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:30pm on September 29 along a side trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel.
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge
Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
