ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
ELMIRA, NY
KISS 104.1

Food-A-Bago 2022

The Annual Food-A-Bago food drive for Broome County CHOW presented by Fidelis Care begins on Monday, October 31 and runs through Monday, November 7. Once again, we're looking to fill a camper provided by Hillcrest RV, full of non-perishable food items to help families in Broome County. The camper will be located in the parking lot of the Weis Food Market on Upper Front Street, Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
City
Madison, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend

Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Wear Pink Day at Lourdes Hospital

If you drove by Lourdes Hospital today, you may have noticed something different outside. The hospital had a giant pink inflatable chair on its front lawn— all for a good cause. Today was Wear Pink Day and people were invited to do just that and get a selfie with...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Desmond
WETM 18 News

Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Poverty#Charity#Informal Food Pantry
14850.com

Health Department looking for dog that bit a person on Ithaca’s South Hill

The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Thursday on Ithaca’s South Hill to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:30pm on September 29 along a side trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KISS 104.1

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge

Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy