On a macro basis: The trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 7003 tics of higher trade. We left a medium-term bullish reversal below on 6/1 that warned of renewed strength for days/weeks. We have seen 6597 tics from 3067 so far. The trade above 3108-09 attained 6555 tics. On 2/15 we left a moderate bullish formation below that warned of higher trade for days—we saw 5092 tics from the 4572 close. The decent trade above 4962 (-1 tic per/hour) projects this upward 200 tics minimum, 740 tics (+) maximum—we rallied 4702 tics. The break above 5047 also projects this upward 1300 tics (+).We have attained 4617 tics. The decent trade above 5559 has brought in 3860 tics. All of the above are ON HOLD.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO