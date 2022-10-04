ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Jervois officially opens the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S.

The mine is commencing a commissioning phase during October, with equipment undergoing final completion testwork ahead of continuous...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash

The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

PureGold says it achieved its gold production guidance in third quarter

The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production of 9,041 ounces was within the guidance range of...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Nvidia says it does not expect new U.S. export hit its business

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business. read more. Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Jobs report halts metal's momentum

A stronger than expected Friday jobs report halted market momentum, and the decision on Thacker Pass, America's next big lithium mine was pushed to the new year. On Friday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae rounded up the metals and mining news for the week.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure

VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The cut could spur a recovery in oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
WORLD
kitco.com

Natural gas is projected higher 10/5/22

On a macro basis: The trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 7003 tics of higher trade. We left a medium-term bullish reversal below on 6/1 that warned of renewed strength for days/weeks. We have seen 6597 tics from 3067 so far. The trade above 3108-09 attained 6555 tics. On 2/15 we left a moderate bullish formation below that warned of higher trade for days—we saw 5092 tics from the 4572 close. The decent trade above 4962 (-1 tic per/hour) projects this upward 200 tics minimum, 740 tics (+) maximum—we rallied 4702 tics. The break above 5047 also projects this upward 1300 tics (+).We have attained 4617 tics. The decent trade above 5559 has brought in 3860 tics. All of the above are ON HOLD.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia’s nuclear plant ‘needs urgent protection’ as last power supply cut

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of urgent protection after it lost its last remaining external power source due to fresh rounds of shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said. The IAEA said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces.“The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected,” Director General Rafael Mariano...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Russian oil price cap will give buyers leverage - U.S. official

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap that Group of Seven (G7) countries want to impose on Russian oil will provide buyers with leverage to get better prices, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The United States has held "positive dialogue" with China and India, two major importers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

South Korea transfers $780 mln to Turkish cenbank in swap deal -bankers

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea made a transfer worth $780 million to Turkey's central bank last week, a portion of the $2 billion agreed under a swap deal signed in 2021, two bankers told Reuters. The total amount transferred to Turkey from South Korea under the deal is...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
ECONOMY

