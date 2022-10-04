Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump
Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
AOL Corp
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?
The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
Joe Biden Impeachment a 'Priority,' Says Matt Gaetz as GOP Set to Win House
Gaetz said Republican voters could feel "betrayed" if the GOP doesn't carry out impeachment inquiries should they retake the House.
Democrats hold 3-point advantage on generic congressional ballot ahead of midterms
Forty-six percent of registered voters said they will vote for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, a 3-point lead over Republicans, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday. The pollster has asked the question weekly as the elections approach, with Democrats holding a slight lead in each iteration...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
To the Democratic Party, all Republicans are 'MAGA'
With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Democrats are eager to demonize Republican candidates and anyone who supports them. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered a speech about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation." The speech included several references to "MAGA Republicans" as a collective, extremist threat to the country. The next day, Biden walked back his rhetoric by saying, in part, "I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." But the damage was done.
Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men's votes in bid for Georgia governor
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is trying to solidify support and boost turnout among Black men in her governor's race against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Senate races tighten as midterms near
We’re 32 days from Election Day, and pollsters agree on one thing: Contests across the country look like nail-biters, tight until the end. While Democrats reported new levels of optimism in August and September, it’s Republicans who are now feeling hopeful about taking over the Senate as well as the House, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports.
Major Democratic polling firm expands before midterm election
HIT Strategies is building out its team to include nearly 40 full-time staffers.
Comments / 0