The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Gretchen Whitmer
Joe Biden
Lee Saunders
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
Washington Examiner

These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?

The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
Washington Examiner

To the Democratic Party, all Republicans are 'MAGA'

With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Democrats are eager to demonize Republican candidates and anyone who supports them. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered a speech about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation." The speech included several references to "MAGA Republicans" as a collective, extremist threat to the country. The next day, Biden walked back his rhetoric by saying, in part, "I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." But the damage was done.
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Senate races tighten as midterms near

We’re 32 days from Election Day, and pollsters agree on one thing: Contests across the country look like nail-biters, tight until the end. While Democrats reported new levels of optimism in August and September, it’s Republicans who are now feeling hopeful about taking over the Senate as well as the House, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports.
