Oneida County, NY

‘Bluey’ coming to Syracuse for live children’s stage show

Wackadoo! Grab your magic xylophone and alert the grannies: “Bluey” is coming to Syracuse for a live children’s stage show. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,” based on the Emmy-winning children’s TV series, will take the stage at the Landmark Theatre on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
2022 Syracuse film festival celebrates American High, movies from around the world

The Syracuse film festival is returning for its 19th annual celebration of movies around the world, including some made right here in Central New York. The 2022 Syracuse International Film Festival runs from Oct. 12-15 at venues around the city, including the National Grid ExploraDome @ The MOST, the ArtRage Gallery and the Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly The Hotel Syracuse). More than a hundred long and short films were submitted from 28 countries; 33 of these will be shown in competition.
SYRACUSE, NY

