The Syracuse film festival is returning for its 19th annual celebration of movies around the world, including some made right here in Central New York. The 2022 Syracuse International Film Festival runs from Oct. 12-15 at venues around the city, including the National Grid ExploraDome @ The MOST, the ArtRage Gallery and the Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly The Hotel Syracuse). More than a hundred long and short films were submitted from 28 countries; 33 of these will be shown in competition.

