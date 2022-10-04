Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
IBM to invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing, research in Hudson Valley
Technology giant IBM plans to announce today that it will invest $20 billion over the next decade in Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley to boost its manufacturing and research capabilities in the region. President Joe Biden will tour IBM’s campus this afternoon and join company officials at the announcement, a...
newyorkupstate.com
Cha McCoy is a world-renowned wine expert. She’s opening her first retail shop in Syracuse
Syracuse, N. Y. — International wine industry consultant Cha McCoy often uses the term “under-represented” when talking about her field of expertise. It covers a lot of bases. It’s about under-represented wine styles and grape-growing regions, she says. It’s about wines that are under-represented in local stores...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Bluey’ coming to Syracuse for live children’s stage show
Wackadoo! Grab your magic xylophone and alert the grannies: “Bluey” is coming to Syracuse for a live children’s stage show. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,” based on the Emmy-winning children’s TV series, will take the stage at the Landmark Theatre on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
2022 Syracuse film festival celebrates American High, movies from around the world
The Syracuse film festival is returning for its 19th annual celebration of movies around the world, including some made right here in Central New York. The 2022 Syracuse International Film Festival runs from Oct. 12-15 at venues around the city, including the National Grid ExploraDome @ The MOST, the ArtRage Gallery and the Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly The Hotel Syracuse). More than a hundred long and short films were submitted from 28 countries; 33 of these will be shown in competition.
Comments / 0