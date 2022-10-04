Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
ESPN
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
