Golden Hour Wine Cafe will open in Austin. (Courtesy Golden Hour) A new wine cafe and bottle store is opening at 7731 Menchaca Road, Ste. 100, Austin. The Golden Hour Wine cafe will specialize in natural and low intervention wines, specialty coffee and seasonal European-influenced cooking. Owner and Chef Barclay Stratton will be serving menu items that focus on raw bar items like oysters and squid as well as serving pastries and pastas. The shop will be open Mon.-Sat. for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 512-380-1660. www.goldenhouratx.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO