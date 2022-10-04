Read full article on original website
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Austin-based ice cream brand now selling limited-edition pumpkin-flavored ice cream
Texas is getting in on the fall pumpkin flavor craze, this time it's ice cream.
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
Downtown Hutto's Creative Touch rebrands as Hutto General Store
Hutto General Store held an event officially marking its name change Oct. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Gift shop and candy store Creative Touch, located at 103 East St., Hutto, officially rebranded as Hutto General Store on Oct. 1. The store, which has made its home in downtown Hutto since 1992, offers a variety of goods including jewelry, seasonal decorations, specialty food items, candy, toys, clothing, cookware, candles and home decor. 512-759-1088. www.huttogeneralstore.com.
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
Golden Hour Wine cafe bringing wines, specialty coffee to Austin
Golden Hour Wine Cafe will open in Austin. (Courtesy Golden Hour) A new wine cafe and bottle store is opening at 7731 Menchaca Road, Ste. 100, Austin. The Golden Hour Wine cafe will specialize in natural and low intervention wines, specialty coffee and seasonal European-influenced cooking. Owner and Chef Barclay Stratton will be serving menu items that focus on raw bar items like oysters and squid as well as serving pastries and pastas. The shop will be open Mon.-Sat. for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 512-380-1660. www.goldenhouratx.com.
New sandwich shop in Bee Cave set to open in mid-October facing hiring issues
Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich chain, is seeking to open in Bee Cave in October amid staffing issues. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a made-to-order sandwich eatery tentatively opening at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, in mid-October. The opening has been delayed several times...
Baris Pasta & Pizza celebrates 25 years of Italian food in Pflugerville
Rigatoni with pink sauce (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Owners Tony and Cheryl Bardhi opened Baris Pasta & Pizza 25 years ago in 1997 after moving to Texas from New York City. Prior to the move, Tony and Cheryl had experience in construction and hairdressing, respectively. However, in Pflugerville they decided to...
Local smokehouse J&J BBQ and Burgers offers pit-smoked meats, daily breakfast
Owner Jonathan Taubert runs day-to-day operations at J&J BBQ and Burgers. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Jonathan Taubert started as an employee and partner at J&J BBQ and Burgers before buying the business and becoming the owner in 2009. The local smokehouse opened in 2001 and has served fresh barbecue and breakfast...
Kyle-area crafters will soon have access to Hobby Lobby
A new location of Hobby Lobby is set to open in summer 2023 in Kyle. (Courtesy Hobby Lobby) The Kyle Economic Development Department announced Sept. 16 that Hobby Lobby will open a store in the Village at Kyle shopping center at the corner of I-35 and Kyle Parkway, which is slated to open in summer 2023.
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall
Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
YMCA to open a new location in Northwest Austin
The 9-acre facility of the new YMCA at Four Points in northwest Austin will include 55,000 square feet of programmable space as well as provide health and wellness programs, recreational programs, and education, enrichment and care for kids. (Courtesy YMCA of Austin) A new location of the YMCA is expected...
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
inparkmagazine.com
ICON Leisure set as master design consultant and manager of Leander Springs
ICON Leisure, an end-to-end operational design consulting group specializing in multi-use developments anchored by aquatic and entertainment attractions, has been selected as the official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs. Located in the heart of central Texas, Leander Springs, an iLand Development Group and RGX INVEST project, encompasses 78 acres featuring a lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, entertainment, residential and office spaces. ICON Leisure will be playing a significant role in the project from beginning to end. In addition to initial design concepting and construction consulting, ICON Leisure will provide ongoing day-to-day management.
