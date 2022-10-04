Read full article on original website
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Fairway Grill
I was pleasantly surprised with the food from Fairway Grill. Apparently, the previous incarnation of the Hilo municipal golf course restaurant was not that great from what people have told me, but after finding out that it is now under new ownership, I thought we should give it a try.
bigislandmusic.net
Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide: Oct. 7-9
Here’s your Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide for Oct. 7-9 Friday Oct. 7. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Musicians and venue proprietors lead complicated lives: checking in advance to confirm engagements is advisable. Check mask requirements with individual venues. This entertainment guide...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop
I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
KHON2
Puka Puka Kitchen
We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
More first responders to carry naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
The increasing presence of the drug “fentanyl” across the islands is prompting more first responders to carry naloxone nasal spray, it is a treatment that stops a drug overdose and could come in handy during an accidental exposure, as many times, emergency personnel enter risky situations.
bigislandvideonews.com
Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay
HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park. The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back. The captain’s...
KITV.com
Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
