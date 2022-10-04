ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Visit Hilo: Fairway Grill

Visit Hilo: Fairway Grill

I was pleasantly surprised with the food from Fairway Grill. Apparently, the previous incarnation of the Hilo municipal golf course restaurant was not that great from what people have told me, but after finding out that it is now under new ownership, I thought we should give it a try.
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide: Oct. 7-9

Here’s your Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide for Oct. 7-9 Friday Oct. 7. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Musicians and venue proprietors lead complicated lives: checking in advance to confirm engagements is advisable. Check mask requirements with individual venues. This entertainment guide...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay

HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI

