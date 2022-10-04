Brett Favre’s welfare fraud lawsuit; Murder suspect to act as his own attorney — TCD Sidebar

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO