Mississippi State

Brett Favre’s welfare fraud lawsuit; Murder suspect to act as his own attorney — TCD Sidebar

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn8EY_0iLhvcNK00

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Terri Austin joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss possible criminal charges facing Alec Baldwin and others in the "Rust" shooting, the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, the suspect in a Christmas parade massacre representing himself, and the lawsuit alleging Donald Trump made false claims about his financial status for economic benefit.

truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of raping children he babysat

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly raping children he babysat. According to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Luna was hired as a babysitter after posting his information to the website www.care.com, a site where families search for workers to provide childcare, eldercare, tutoring, and more.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of killing wife, her 2 teen children, and neighbors during shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas (TCD) -- A gunman was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed five people, including his wife and her two children. According to KCEN-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:30 a.m., McGregor Police responded to a shots fired call near West 8th and Monroe streets. When officers arrived, a suspect reportedly started shooting at the officers, who returned fire.
MCGREGOR, TX
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
AKRON, OH
truecrimedaily

Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Terri Austin
Alec Baldwin
Donald Trump
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly strangled 2 newborns in the hospital as his girlfriend was in labor

ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a nursery at a hospital and began choking newborns. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 3, officers were called to the Odessa Regional Medical Hospital regarding a disturbance. Medical personnel reportedly told police a man "forced his way into the nursery and began assaulting patients and staff."
ODESSA, TX
truecrimedaily

82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide

ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
truecrimedaily

New York man found guilty of killing his 4-year-old foster child

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old father was recently convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the 2020 death of his 4-year-old foster child. According to the Schenectady County District Attorney's Office, on Dec. 20, 2020, the Rotterdam Police Department, paramedics, and fire personnel responded to a report of a 4-year-old child named Charlie who was suffering from respiratory distress. Authorities performed lifesaving measures, but ultimately, the child could not be revived, and he was pronounced deceased at Ellis Hospital.
#Murder#Welfare Fraud#Shooting#Sidebar#Violent Crime#Tcd
truecrimedaily

Tennessee man accused of beating girlfriend to death with hammer

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
SMITHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

N.M. man accused of domestic violence turns himself in after allegedly fatally shooting girlfriend

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man turned himself in after allegedly fatally shooting his 44-year-old girlfriend. According to the New Mexico State Police, on Sept. 29 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to State Road 518 house number 7051 to a report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Brandi Davis deceased outside her home.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
truecrimedaily

Texas woman convicted of killing pregnant mom and cutting the baby from her womb

NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 29-year-old woman guilty of capital murder for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. According to KTAL/KMSS-TV, Taylor Parker was found guilty Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with the stabbing and strangulation death of Reagan Hancock. Parker reportedly then cut the baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out of Reagan and took the child with her. Reagan’s 3-year-old daughter was reportedly home at the time of the murder.
NEW BOSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Nebraska woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot allegedly wanted 5 people dead

LEXINGTON, Neb. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for an alleged attempted murder plot involving multiple people. A concerned citizen reported Valerie Miller of Elwood to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office after she made suspicious comments, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator went undercover and reportedly contacted Miller online, and they arranged to meet in person.
ELWOOD, NE
truecrimedaily

Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell

TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
TRURO, MA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

