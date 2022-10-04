Read full article on original website
loanDepot Does It Again: Cuts Funding Capacity By $500M For 3rd Time
The nation's second-largest retail nonbank lender has now cut $1.5 billion in capacity since mid-August. For the third time in two months, loanDepot has reduced its capacity to fund loans by $500 million – a combined reduction of capacity totaling $1.5 billion. In the latest filing, dated Sept. 30,...
Guild Mortgage Upgrades 3-2-1 Home Plus Program
Financing for first-time homebuyers is about to get easier in 3-2-1... The 3-2-1 Home Plus program allows customers to purchase a home with as little as 3% down. It also provides a $2,000 Home Depot Gift Card plus additional assistance ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. This low-down payment program can...
Fannie Mae's Housing Sentiment Edging Toward All-Time Low
Fannie Mae's monthly HPSI report showed its seventh straight month of declines, approaching a drastic low. For the first time since May 2020, more respondents expect home prices to decline. The percentage of respondents who say their household income is greater than it was a year ago increased from 25%...
