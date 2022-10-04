Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX Titan Ada: Four-slot and full AD102 graphics card shelved after melting PSUs
There have been rumours about an RTX 4090 Ti for a while, although NVIDIA has only announced the RTX 4090 and two versions of the RTX 4080 so far. Incidentally, the company is also thought to have the RTX 4070 in the pipeline, as we discussed yesterday. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have been told information about a new RTX Titan, dubbed the RTX Titan Ada.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Purported Founders Edition design surfaces bearing similarities with RTX 3080
NVIDIA is on the verge of releasing the GeForce RTX 4090, making it the first Ada Lovelace-based graphics card to reach the market. For context, the company has also introduced the RTX 4080 12 GB and RTX 4080 16 GB, as well as the RTX 6000 Ada Generation. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have received information about the GeForce RTX 4070.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 announced with AMD Ryzen 6000H APUs and DDR5 RAM in mini-PC form factor
ASUS has announced another ExpertCenter machine, days after introducing a modular desktop PC. Not only is the ExpertCenter PN53 another product in the ExpertCenter, but it is also another member of its mini-PC series. While the machine is rather small, it should pack a punch regardless of the configuration chosen.
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4090 performs astoundingly in Overwatch 2 in official Nvidia benchmarks
Blizzard launched its highly anticipated hero shooter Overwatch 2 on October 4. To mark the occasion, Nvidia has released official charts depicting the performance of the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 SKUs, and three RTX 30 series GPUs in the game. Based on Nvidia’s figures, the RTX 4090 manages to produce over 500 fps at 1440p.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Slimmest and lightest 16-inchers around: Acer launches Swift Edge laptops with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 processors and OLEDs
AMD Business Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Acer is bringing business features to its Swift lineup with the latest Edge models powered by AMD’s Ryzen Pro 6000. According to Acer’s internal market analysis, the new Swift Edge laptops are the world’s lightest 16-inch models, which come with an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum chassis sporting a 12.95 mm (0.51 inches) profile and 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) weight. Moreover, the Swift Edge offers sublime visuals thanks to a 16:10 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR-ready 500 nit peak brightness.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS starts selling Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED in Europe with AMD Ryzen and Intel options from €799
Earlier this year, ASUS announced the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED, alongside numerous other Vivobook products. For some reason, the company began offering the Vivobook S 14X OLED and Vivobook S 16X OLED in June but has waited until October to bring the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED to market. Regardless, both models are now available in Europe, starting from €799.
notebookcheck.net
Astronomical Ada Lovelace power draw rumours confirmed by GeForce RTX 4090 sample drawing up to 616 Watts under load
Several pre-launch rumours predicted that Nvidia's Ada Lovelace graphics cards would be overclocking-friendly thanks to the near two-node shift from Ampere. An early GeForce RTX 4090 sample boosted up to 3.0 GHz while running 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme. The graphics card has done it again, this time in the MSI Kombuster stress test, while drawing about 425 Watts. Twitter leaker HXL says that the graphics card used a "water chiller", and that's how it could hit such clocks.
notebookcheck.net
Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone is touted to bring pro-grade voice recording to the home-based audio creator
Sony Electronics claims to have packed some of its most benchmark voice-recording tech and design into the new C-80 condenser microphone. The new audio accessory has a uni-directional field of pick-up rather than one of a cardioid or bi-directional nature; however, this might make it ideal for pursuits such as home or home-studio voice recording, podcasting or vlogging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Toshiba TV M550K is backed to deliver content in bright, richly-colored and sharp 4K
Toshiba TV has launched its latest M550K variant as a new 4K TV touted to go beyond "conventional LED" in terms of image reproduction, color-accuracy, depth and sharpness. The OEM asserts that the user will thus be able to "say goodbye to dull pictures and blurry screen images" with this upcoming big screen. It will ship with in-built REGZA Audio Power Pro speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos for "heart-shaking sound".
notebookcheck.net
Steam Dock for Steam Deck now available for purchase at US$89
Although the handheld console market is no longer as sparse as it used to be, the Steam Deck continues to be one of the most coveted pieces of hardware thanks to its integration with steam, customizability, ease of repair and affordability. It was out of stock on Valve's website for the longest time, but one can purchase it now on Steam along with a brand new accessory, the Steam Dock. This time, there's no reservation period for the 256 GB Steam Deck variant, allowing one to purchase it immediately.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Truclean W10 Wet Dry Vacuum Series arrives in Europe with self-cleaning base station
The Xiaomi Truclean W10 Wet Dry Vacuum Series has been launched in Europe. There are two new devices in the range, the W10 Ultra and the W10 Pro. The gadgets can simultaneously scrub, mop and vacuum, with an intelligent dirt detection system to adjust the settings based on the floor area's cleanliness.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series: New leak reveals more details of Xiaomi's next-gen flagship lineup
Xiaomi is set to bring its next set of flagship phones, the Xiaomi 13 series, to the market later in the year. Some details of the phones have surfaced in the past, and a new leak now reveals even more about Xiaomi's plans for the lineup. According to reports coming...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | MacBook Pro 13 with Apple M2 SoC and 512GB SSD drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Amazon's current deal for the iconic 13-inch MacBook Pro with the fast Apple M2 processor might be a good choice for buyers who would like to avoid the controversial display notch found on the similarly priced but also passively cooled 2022 MacBook Air. Significant discounts on current Apple products are...
notebookcheck.net
Oppo A77s arrives with a stylish design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 silicon
The Oppo A77s has arrived, with the handset launching first in Thailand. While Oppo has not confirmed global availability yet, it has detailed that the A77s sells for THB 8,999 (~US$241) in Thailand. Unsurprisingly, the Oppo A77s is a mid-range smartphone, which means that Oppo has employed some cost-saving measures.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Lots of battery power, but quite heavy
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and weighs a hefty 240 grams with all the glass and the stainless steel frame. At least it is well-balanced and not too top-heavy, so it still feels good in the hands. The Apple A16 processor with 6...
notebookcheck.net
GEEKOM celebrates 19th anniversary with up to US$170 off mini PCs
GEEKOM is celebrating its 19th anniversary by throwing a month-long party, but the presents are for customers. From today through October 31, GEEKOM customers can save up to US$170 off their order from sales in celebration of the company's 19th anniversary. Devices on sale include the Mini IT8 (which features an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8259U), the compact and power-efficient MiniAir 11, and the new Mini IT11. Check the table at the end of this article for coupon codes to save at checkout.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display
Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Car project team may be reassembled by year's end in light of changing EV market conditions
Apple has finished restructuring its Project Titan car team, and may reassemble is electric vehicle project as soon as this year. The Apple Car's manufacturing plans reportedly moved from a partnership with legacy automaker to iPhone-style outsourcing, so the fresh team may be formed with the new blueprint in mind.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5 Beta 4 lands with bug fixes for Samsung Galaxy S22 series
Samsung has published its latest One UI 5 beta, which is now on its fourth build. Rolling out as ZVJ2, the update focuses on addressing various bugs that were present in One UI Beta 3, as well as changing a few elements. As is often the case with beta builds, One UI 5 Beta 4 contains a few known issues, described below.
Comments / 1