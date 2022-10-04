Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design and specifications leak for upcoming dual-driver earbuds
OnLeaks has revealed that OnePlus is developing a successor to the Buds Pro, which arrived just over a year ago. Although the leaker has not showcased the earbuds' design yet, they claim that OnePlus will sell them in green, matte black and white colourways. Presumably, the new green colour option will ship with a colour-matched charging case and ear tips.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet previewed again with novel wireless charging speaker dock
Google continues to tease the Pixel Tablet, which the company has confirmed is the device's official name. Still on track for a 2023 release, the Pixel Tablet will rely on the new Tensor G2 chipset and can double as a Nest Hub Max when needed. Google has previewed the Pixel...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch arrives with Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, 2 GB of RAM and stock Wear OS 3.5
Google has launched the Pixel Watch, its long-awaited smartwatch and one of the first opportunities to try stock Wear OS 3.5. Available to pre-order today, the Pixel Watch can also be obtained as a pre-order bonus with the Pixel 7 Pro if you purchase the latter before October 17. Alternatively, Google will offer £179 off a Pixel Watch if you pick up the Pixel 7 during the same period.
First Look: Cooler Master’s Super Light MM712 Gaming Mouse Glides Through Air Effortlessly
Cooler Master, a company well-known for its interesting gaming peripherals and computer components, is today introducing the world to the Cooler Master MM712 Gaming Mouse. Built with speed and precision in mind, the mouse weighs a mere 59g, has an adjustable DPI of up to 19,000, and even has hybrid wireless connectivity, all for $69.99. Any PC gamer knows that the key to improving is your tech way beyond just having one of the best gaming PCs. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard, what you’re using has a huge influence on how well you...
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display
Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 1 IV cuts a poor figure in underwhelming battery life results
The Sony Xperia 1 IV may have a lot going for it, but battery life is not one of them. With comparatively slow charging too, the Xperia 1 IV falls short of expectations, particularly given its 5,000 mAh battery. As detailed battery life analysis demonstrates, the Xperia 1 IV needs recharging significantly sooner than its peers.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Nova 10 SE launches as a mid-range smartphone with 66 W fast charging and a 108 MP triple camera array
Huawei has presented the successor to the Nova 9 SE. Predictably called the Nova 10 SE, the new mid-range smartphone utilises the Snapdragon 680, a popular 4G chipset among Android OEMs. For reference, the Snapdragon 680 contains four ARM Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.9 GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Fit 2 review: Slim smartwatch from chic to sporty
In Huawei's smartwatch portfolio, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 takes over the role of a compact and, if desired, elegant fitness watch. The smartwatch, which also passes for a large fitness tracker and with which Huawei primarily targets female customers, is available in three different model lines: Active Edition, Classic Edition and Elegant Edition. Only the materials, prices, and included wristbands differ, but not the technical features and functions.
notebookcheck.net
Budget-oriented Fydetab Duo convertible with ARM-based processor coming soon
ARM Convertible / 2-in-1 Linux / Unix Tablet Touchscreen. The Fydetab Duo convertible is assembled by the developers of FydeOS - a popular fork of Chromium OS. Design-wise, this convertible looks similar to a Microsoft Surface Pro with a detachable kickstand and keyboard, but the QHD screen is slightly smaller at 12.35 inches (2560 x 1600).
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch: Unboxing photos show thick display bezels as watch band prices leak
Fresh leaks have revealed more information about the Pixel Watch before the device's impending introduction. Not only unboxing photos emerged, but also hands-on photos of the smartwatch's proprietary watch band, which Amazon has confirmed will cost at least £49 each. Google Pixel Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google is just...
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch
Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch specs leak online
Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared numerous Pixel Watch specifications just over a day before the smartwatch's launch. Supposedly sourced from a French retailer, the leak does not contain pricing information. However, Google is rumoured to have set Pixel Watch pricing at US$349, with US$399 for the LTE model. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520
Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X5: New leak reveals details of a mid-ranger geared to fix the mistakes of the Poco X4 Pro
The Poco X4 Pro arrived back in February as a direct successor to the Poco X3 Pro. While the latter was incredibly popular thanks to its high price-to-performance ratio, the Poco X4 Pro seems to have been considered a disappointment by most fans. Xiaomi seems to already be looking towards the next entry in the series, with word of the Poco X5 now surfacing.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Lots of battery power, but quite heavy
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and weighs a hefty 240 grams with all the glass and the stainless steel frame. At least it is well-balanced and not too top-heavy, so it still feels good in the hands. The Apple A16 processor with 6...
notebookcheck.net
ASUS starts selling Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED in Europe with AMD Ryzen and Intel options from €799
Earlier this year, ASUS announced the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED, alongside numerous other Vivobook products. For some reason, the company began offering the Vivobook S 14X OLED and Vivobook S 16X OLED in June but has waited until October to bring the Vivobook 16X OLED and Vivobook 17X OLED to market. Regardless, both models are now available in Europe, starting from €799.
notebookcheck.net
Ifory 40,000 mAh power bank with 100 W fast-charging is crowdfunding
The Ifory 40,000 mAh 100 W power bank is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 154 Wh battery capacity, allowing it to fully recharge an iPhone 13 ten times or a Macbook twice. You can simultaneously power four devices via 100 W PD and 65 W USB-C ports and two 22.5 W USB-A ports. The fast-charging protocol allows you to charge an iPhone to 60% or a MacBook Pro 13-in to 39% in 30 minutes. Plus, you could charge a Nintendo Switch to 60% in 60 minutes.
