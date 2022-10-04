In honor of Mural Arts Month celebrated in October, Mural Arts Philadelphia is teaming up with Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden) to cheers the artists and over 4,000 murals throughout the City of Philadelphia – including Yards’ very own mural, Elastic Geography by Arden Bendler Browning. Every Thursday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27), Mural Arts will head to the Yards Brewing Co. for a special mural-inspired happy hour from 3 pm – 6 pm. Each week, Mural Arts will invite an artist to mingle with guests and join in beer, fun, and conversation, offering behind-the-scenes views and inspiration of their mural found in the Philadelphia community.

