Mural Arts is Inviting Art Lovers to Yards Brewing to Mix and Mingle With Artists During a Special Happy Hour
In honor of Mural Arts Month celebrated in October, Mural Arts Philadelphia is teaming up with Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden) to cheers the artists and over 4,000 murals throughout the City of Philadelphia – including Yards’ very own mural, Elastic Geography by Arden Bendler Browning. Every Thursday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27), Mural Arts will head to the Yards Brewing Co. for a special mural-inspired happy hour from 3 pm – 6 pm. Each week, Mural Arts will invite an artist to mingle with guests and join in beer, fun, and conversation, offering behind-the-scenes views and inspiration of their mural found in the Philadelphia community.
Hey Bacon Lovers, Philly’s First Bacon-Focused Restaurant “Bake’n Bacon” is Opening This Winter
Justin Coleman, owner and operator of the popular Bake’n Bacon food truck, will open his first brick and mortar location with Philly’s first bacon-focused restaurant and bar, with full service bar and specialty cocktails to pair with bacon-inspired dishes. When opened, look for a hip and stylish bacon-inspired specialty restaurant where Coleman will serve up a “it’s the vibe for me” experience that includes specialty cocktails to pair with the unique menu of finger licking good appetizers and mouth-watering desserts.
Royal Boucherie and Khyber Pass Pub are Collaborating for a Cider and Pork Festival “Cochon et Cidre”
Popular Old City’s bars Royal Boucherie (52 S 2nd St.) and Khyber Pass Pub (56 S 2nd St.) are joining forces to bring Philly a brand-new food-focused fall festival Cochon et Cidre, as a celebratory kickoff to Philly Cider Week, on Sunday, October 23 from 12pm – 6pm. The first-ever pork and cider fest is a collaboration complete with a whole roasted pig, an assortment of pork-influenced apps and small plates, themed craft cocktails, a bevy of locally-made and French ciders, live music and entertainment, and much more, held indoors and al fresco at the 2nd Street dining destinations.
Jet Wine Bar Toasts to Pennsylvania Wine Month With Weekly “Meet the Maker” Happy Hour
Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” and South Street’s urban oasis, is kicking off Pennsylvania Wine Month this October by highlighting local wineries through a series of Meet the Maker Happy Hours, held every Thursday in October from 5 – 8pm. Wine connoisseurs can indulge in flights and bites as well as sip on Jet Wine Bar’s signature wine flights after each event (or until wines are sold out).
The 31st Annual Philadelphia Film Festival Is This Month and Features Over 130 Films From 40+ Countries
The Philadelphia Film Society (PFS) has announced the full line-up for the 31st Philadelphia Film Festival (PFF), spanning from October 19 – October 30. This year’s Festival will offer in-person screenings at all PFS venues (Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater, and the newly acquired PFS East). In...
The All-City Block Party and Market Returns to Philadelphia Brewing Co. With Over 40 Local Vendors and Food Trucks
This past summer the Philadelphia Brewing Co. held a two day block party and market and it was such a success that they’re bringing it back. That’s right the All-City Block Party and Market is returning for another two day extravaganza. The All-City Block Party and Market will...
