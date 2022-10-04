Read full article on original website
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, which have escalated regional tensions, KCNA state news agency said on Monday.
Florida university researching why people ignore hurricane evacuation orders
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers from the University of South Florida are investigating why some people choose to stay in their homes, despite the order to evacuate. According to Elizabeth Dunn, an instructor with USF Health, the study’s goal will be to gather information on decision-making processes in various Florida communities, according to WTSP-TV.
Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
Dollar climbs as case for U.S. rate hikes firms
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
US Spends $290M In Anti-Radiation Pills Amid 'Armageddon' Nuclear Risk
The United States Department of Health and Human Services has spent $290 million on an anti-radiation treatment amid Russia's nuclear warnings, which President Joe Biden said created the highest risk level of nuclear "Armageddon" since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The HHS confirmed the purchase of the drug Nplate from...
