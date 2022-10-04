Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price
Get a great deal on a five-star OLED TV.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35
It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're putting together some early predictions as to how this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals might look.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal
Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
ETOnline.com
The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday
We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
techunwrapped.com
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Android Headlines
Amazon Debuts Its Best Fire TV Lineup To Date [Updated]
At Amazon’s services and devices event today, it announced quite a few things. Including some new Fire TV products. After announcing its 4-series and Omni series TVs last year, Amazon is back with an update for the Omni series. Now, we have the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. This is the most premium Fire TV you’ll find, and it’s available in 65-inch and 75-inch models.
Amazon released a big Fall Prime Day preview: Crazy deals coming next week
Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is now less than one week away. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2. We also showed you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop. Now, Amazon has released an extensive preview of the Fall Prime Day event that everyone is excited about.
Roku vs. Fire TV: Which Streaming Stick Should You Get?
It’s no secret that more people are cutting their cable TV services in exchange for online streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu. But what streaming device should you grab to plug into your television and replace your cable box?. With shopping on a budget in mind, we...
ZDNet
The best Samsung deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Early Assess Sale next week features exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. This sale offers early deals comparable to Black Friday. We've compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer on Samsung products, including phones, TVs, gaming monitors, and tablets. In competition with Amazon's October Prime Day, Samsung is...
Best Alexa speaker 2022
Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
First Look: Cooler Master’s Super Light MM712 Gaming Mouse Glides Through Air Effortlessly
Cooler Master, a company well-known for its interesting gaming peripherals and computer components, is today introducing the world to the Cooler Master MM712 Gaming Mouse. Built with speed and precision in mind, the mouse weighs a mere 59g, has an adjustable DPI of up to 19,000, and even has hybrid wireless connectivity, all for $69.99. Any PC gamer knows that the key to improving is your tech way beyond just having one of the best gaming PCs. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard, what you’re using has a huge influence on how well you...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter offers 1080p HDR quality
Turn any television into a Google TV when you have the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter. Previously available in only a 4K model, it now comes in an HD option that lets you watch shows and movies in up to 1080p HDR quality. With this gadget, you can choose from more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes. Not only that, but you can also watch live television. And, using information based what you subscribe to and watch, it’ll even give you personalized recommendations. Use voice control to ask Google to search for content across apps and services, too! It showcases your favorites on the home screen, and you can add items to your watchlist directly from your Google search. Furthermore, you can set up kids profiles as well as play music, Stadia games, and videos on YouTube.
Comments / 0