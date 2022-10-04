ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Uhd Tv#Amazon Alexa#Adaptive Brightness#Dolby Vision Iq#Hlg#Earc
protocol.com

Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35

It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal

Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday

We're exactly one week away from Amazon's October Prime Day sale and early deals are already here. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Amazon Debuts Its Best Fire TV Lineup To Date [Updated]

At Amazon’s services and devices event today, it announced quite a few things. Including some new Fire TV products. After announcing its 4-series and Omni series TVs last year, Amazon is back with an update for the Omni series. Now, we have the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. This is the most premium Fire TV you’ll find, and it’s available in 65-inch and 75-inch models.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best Samsung deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's Early Assess Sale next week features exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. This sale offers early deals comparable to Black Friday. We've compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer on Samsung products, including phones, TVs, gaming monitors, and tablets. In competition with Amazon's October Prime Day, Samsung is...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Best Alexa speaker 2022

Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: Cooler Master’s Super Light MM712 Gaming Mouse Glides Through Air Effortlessly

Cooler Master, a company well-known for its interesting gaming peripherals and computer components, is today introducing the world to the Cooler Master MM712 Gaming Mouse. Built with speed and precision in mind, the mouse weighs a mere 59g, has an adjustable DPI of up to 19,000, and even has hybrid wireless connectivity, all for $69.99. Any PC gamer knows that the key to improving is your tech way beyond just having one of the best gaming PCs. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard, what you’re using has a huge influence on how well you...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter offers 1080p HDR quality

Turn any television into a Google TV when you have the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter. Previously available in only a 4K model, it now comes in an HD option that lets you watch shows and movies in up to 1080p HDR quality. With this gadget, you can choose from more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes. Not only that, but you can also watch live television. And, using information based what you subscribe to and watch, it’ll even give you personalized recommendations. Use voice control to ask Google to search for content across apps and services, too! It showcases your favorites on the home screen, and you can add items to your watchlist directly from your Google search. Furthermore, you can set up kids profiles as well as play music, Stadia games, and videos on YouTube.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy